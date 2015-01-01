पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा:उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष राठौड़ बोले- कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता के रूप में काम नहीं करें सरकारी अधिकारी

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के उपनेता राजेंद्र राठौड़ निगम चुनाव के कोटा जिला समन्वयक हैं।
  • राठौड़ बोले- अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को राज बदलने पर अंजाम भुगतने को भी तैयार रहना होगा

कोटा नगर निकाय आम चुनाव में महापौर पद के लिए होने वाले मतदान की एक दिन पहले विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के उपनेता व निगम चुनाव के कोटा जिला समन्वयक राजेन्द्र राठौड़ ने सरकारी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की तरह काम नहीं करने की सख्त हिदायत दी है। उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की तरह काम कर रहेे अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को राज बदलने पर अंजाम भुगतने को भी तैयार रहना होगा।

बौखला गई कांग्रेस- राठौड़

राजेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम में बोर्ड बनाने के इरादे विफल होते देख, कांग्रेस बुरी तरह बौखला गई है। स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांति धारीवाल अपने सारे काम छोड़ कर बस इसी काम जुटे हैं कि कोटा दक्षिण में बोर्ड बनाने का जो दावा उन्होंने कुछ दिनों पहले किया था, उसकी लाज रह जाए। इसके लिए उन्होंने पूरे सरकारी तंत्र को निर्दलीय पार्षदों और उनके परिजनों पर दबाव बनाने के लिए झौंक दिया है।

संवेदनहीनता की सारी हदें पार-राठौड़

राजेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा और पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी स्वयं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की तरह व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी लेखराज योगी के दवा विक्रेता रिश्तेदार को अधिकारियों ने कार्यालय में आने के लिए धमकाया गया। जब उसने बताया कि कुछ ही देर पहले बेटी की मृत्यु होने के कारण वह नहीं आ सकता तो भी बिना जांच और पूछताछ के बंद दुकान को सीज कर दिया गया। अधिकारियों से ऐसी हरकतें करवाकर मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत और स्वायत्तशासी मंत्री धारीवाल ने संवेदनहीनता की सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं।

प्रतिपक्ष उपनेता ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के दबाव में पुलिस अधिकारी शरीफ लोगों के घरों मे देर रात जाकर दरवाजे खड़का रहे हैं। जबरन उनके घरों की तलाशी ली जा रही है। उन्हें थाने ले जाकर अवैध रूप से हिरासत में रखा जा रहा है। लोगों की रक्षा करने वाली पुलिस कांग्रेस के दबाव में भक्षक का काम कर रही है। निगम व अन्य विभागों के अधिकारियों को भी निर्दलीय पार्षदों के घरों मे भेजकर तरह-तरह की कार्यवाही करने के लिए कहा जा रहा है।

