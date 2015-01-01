पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुभकामना:मुख्यमंत्री, मंंत्री धारीवाल के विकास की जीत हुई : त्यागी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम के दाेनाें बाेर्डाें में कांग्रेस की जीत पर शहर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र त्यागी ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व यूडीएच मंत्री शान्ति धारीवाल के विकास की जीत हुई है। कोटा में दोनों नगर निगमों में विकास को गति मिलेगी। दोनों बोर्डों में पार्षदों ने विकास को चुना है। आज उनको आमजन, पार्षदों ने आइना दिखा दिया है। इसकी गूंज लोकसभा तक गूंजेगी। भाजपा के नेता पार्षदों की खरीद-फरोख्त, गुंडागर्दी और दवाब डालकर कर लोकतंत्र की हत्या करना चाहते थे।
लाठीचार्ज का मामला सीएमओ पहुंचा : सांखला : हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा के संभागीय अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सांखला ने यूडीएच मंत्री को पूरे मामले से अवगत कराया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने जानबूझकर पर भाजपा पार्षदों की बस को अंदर भेजा है।

कोटा हासिल करेगा विकास के नए आयाम : राखी : शहर जिला उपाध्यक्ष राखी गौतम ने कहा कि जनता का जनादेश शिरोधार्य है। मुख्यमंत्री एवं यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के कुशल नेतृत्व में दोनों निगमों में कांग्रेस के बोर्ड बने हैं।
विकास के कारण ढहा बीजेपी का गढ़ : अमित : कांग्रेसी नेता अमित धारीवाल ने कहा कांग्रेस ने चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के विकास अाैर युवाअाें काे अागे बढ़ाने
की साेच ने दक्षिण में भाजपा का गढ़ ढहा दिया।

इधर, भाजपा नेता राजावत ने कहा- टिकट वितरण में मनमानी से हुई हार
वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता व पूर्व विधायक भवानी सिंह राजावत ने अपनी ही पार्टी के नेताओं पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने नगर निगम चुनाव के प्रभारी बने पार्टी के नताओं से आग्रह किया था कि वह टिकट वितरण और चुनाव में संतुलन बनाकर चलें, जिससे अनुकूल परिणाम आ सके। लेकिन उन्होंने मनमर्जी से टिकट बांटे। जिसका परिणाम यह रहा कि जनसंघ के जमाने से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के गढ़ में बीजेपी को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें