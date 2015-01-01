पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा में मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ अभियान:दो अलग-अलग जगह से 900 किलो मावा पकड़ा गया, बाजार में सप्लाई होने की तैयारी में था

कोटा10 मिनट पहले
कड़े गए माल की जांच के लिए पुलिस ने खाद विभाग व सीएमएचओ को सूचित किया।
  • दोनों जगहों से सूचना पाकर खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंची, जिसके बाद मावे के सैंपल लिए गए

दिवाली के सीजन में पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग का मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ अभियान लगातार जारी है। शनिवार को भी पुलिस की डीएसटी टीम ने दो अलग अलग इलाकों में कार्रवाई की गई। जिसमें लगभग 900 किलो मावा पकड़ा गया। जो बाजार में सप्लाई होने जा रहा था।

पहली कार्रवाई नयापुरा इलाके में देखने को मिली। नयापुरा थाना सीआई भवानी सिंह ने बताया शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत पुलिस विभाग मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ लगातार शिकंजा कस रहा है। इसी के तहत डीएसटी की टीम में नयापुरा इलाके में एक जीप से 350 किलो मावा पकड़ा है। आरोपी बूंदी निवासी 35 वर्षीय खूब सिंह को भी हिरासत में लिया लिया है। पकड़े गए माल की जांच के लिए पुलिस ने खाद विभाग व सीएमएचओ को सूचित किया।

दूसरी जगह नगली मावे के अंदेशे में 500 से 600 किलो मावा पकड़ा गया

दूसरी कार्रवाई गुमानपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में की गई। गुमानपुरा सीआई मनोज सिकरवार ने बताया कि इंद्रा गांधी सर्किल पर नकली मावे के अंदेशे पर करीब 500 से 600 किलो मावा पकड़ा है। जो बाजार में सप्लाई होना था। पकड़े गए माल की जांच के लिए पुलिस ने खाद विभाग व सीएमएचओ को सूचित किया।

व्यापारियों में रोष

दोनों जगहों से सूचना पाकर खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद मावे के सैंपल लिए गए। जिन्हें जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजा जाएगा। अमानक पाए जाने पर आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर पुलिस की कार्रवाई से मावे के कारोबार से जुड़े व्यापारियों में रोष व्याप्त है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि नकली मावे का भ्रम है। जनता को गुमराह किया जा रहा है। जिससे छोटे व्यापारी पीस रहे है। नकली मावे का मापदंड एक भी अधिकारी नहीं जानता। कोटा के व्यापारी तो खुद दुकानों पर बुलाकर सेम्पल करवा रहे है।

