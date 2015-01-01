पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:काेराेना को खांसी-जुकाम मानने की गलती ना करें, बीमारी से उबर चुके 4 डॉक्टरों से समझें इसके खतरे

कोटा33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 240 नए मरीज आए, 5 की मौत, पुलिस अफसर व 3 डाॅक्टर भी पाॅजिटिव

कोटा में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। रविवार को भी 240 नए मरीज आए। वहीं, मेडिकल कॉलेज के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 5 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। हालांकि सरकारी रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ 1 मौत दर्शाई गई है।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि रविवार काे शिवपुरा निवासी 65 साल के पुरुष, सांगोद निवासी 63 साल के पुरुष, वल्लभबाड़ी निवासी 82 साल की महिला, महावीर नगर थर्ड निवासी 55 साल के पुरुष, पाटनपोल निवासी 75 साल के पुरुष की मौत हुई है।

वहीं, शहर पुलिस के एक आला अधिकारी भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज के एक रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर व डिस्पेंसरियों के दो चिकित्सक भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

वहीं, कोविड रोगियों में जीवनरक्षक के तौर पर यूज होने वाला टॉसिलिजुमेब इंजेक्शन रविवार को खत्म हो गया। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना ने बताया कि सोमवार को जयपुर से सप्लाई मिल जाएगी। इस बीच शहर में ये धारणा भी फैल रही है कि काेराेना सामान्य खांसी-जुकाम है... यही साेच लापरवाह भी बनाती है।

ऐसे लाेग न मास्क पहनते हैं और न गाइडलाइन फाॅलाे करते हैं। ऐसे लाेगाें काे यह खबर पढ़ना जरूरी है। हम आपकाे मिलवाते हैं काेटा शहर के उन चार डाॅक्टराें से, जाे काेराेना संक्रमण के बाद माैत के मुंह से बाहर निकलकर आए हैं।

यूं ताे कई लाेग माैत काे मात देकर आए हैं, लेकिन डाॅक्टराें का चयन हमने इसलिए किया है, क्याेंकि ये खुद समझदार हैं, इन्हाेंने किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरती, इसके बावजूद इन्हें माैत से जूझना पड़ गया। एक और बात यह कि इनमें से किसी को पहले से कोई बीमारी नहीं थी और चारों बुजुर्ग भी नहीं थे।

एक माैका ऐसा भी था, जब इनके साथी डाॅक्टर भी उम्मीद छाेड़ चुके थे कि अब शायद ही बच पाएं। भास्कर ने चाराें से बीमारी व पाेस्ट काेविड समस्याओं लेकर विस्तार से बात की और पूछा कि वे शहरवासियाें काे क्या मैसेज देना चाहते हैं ताे चाराें ने कहा कि यह सामान्य बीमारी नहीं है, पता नहीं लगेगा कि माैत कब झपट्टा मारकर खींच लेगी।

समझाे माैत तय थी, टेम्परेरी पेसमेकर से चली धड़कन

डाॅ. अनुराग चित्ताैड़ा प्राइवेट सेक्टर में सर्जन हैं। एक मरीज की सर्जरी से ही उन्हें संक्रमण हुअा। दो सितंबर काे बुखार आया तो फिजिशियन की सलाह पर दवाइयां शुरू कर दी। इसी बीच 16 सितंबर काे स्थिति ज्यादा बिगड़ी ताे निजी हाॅस्पिटल में एडमिट हुए।

मामला बिगड़ा ताे दूसरे निजी हाॅस्पिटल व नए अस्पताल में भर्ती रहे। वहां भी सुधार नहीं हुआ तो साथी डाॅक्टराें ने जयपुर एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल शिफ्ट करवाया। वहां 21 सितंबर काे रात में स्थिति यह हाे गई कि हार्ट बीट मात्र 18 रह गई। मुझे माैत बिल्कुल सामने दिख रही थी। जयपुर में डाॅ. दिनेश गाैतम व उनकी टीम ने बेडसाइड पेसमेकर (धड़कन जारी रखने के लिए कृत्रिम उपकरण) डालने का निर्णय किया और इसी फैसले ने मेरी जान बचा ली।

अपील : इस बीमारी से जितना बच सकते हैं बचिए। बीमारी के बाद नॉर्मल होने में भी मुझे एक महीने का समय लग गया।

दाे कदम चलना भी मुश्किल हाे गया था

एमबीएस हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. सीपी विजय भी मौत को बेहद करीब से देखकर आए हैं। वे करीब डेढ़ माह तक एडमिट रहे और अब भी श्वास संबंधी दिक्कतें झेल रहे हैं। डॉ. विजय ने बताया कि 1 सितंबर को मुझे बुखार आया था। तीन सितंबर को नए अस्पताल में एडमिट हो गया, 6 सितंबर को मुझे डिस्चार्ज कर दिया। दो दिन बाद सेचुरेशन 90 से कम पहुंच गया। दोबारा नए अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ। दोनों लंग्स इनवॉल्व हो चुके थे और मेरे साथी डॉक्टर स्कैन रिपोर्ट देखकर मुंह लटका लेते थे। मेरी स्थिति यह थी कि मैं दो कदम भी नहीं चल पा रहा था। 19 सितंबर को निजी हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट हुआ और 14 अक्टूबर को डिस्चार्ज हुआ। अभी भी सांस फूलने की समस्या है।

अपील : मास्क पहनिए, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कीजिए। यह दूसरी बीमारियों से अलग है, हो सकता है आपको कुछ घंटे का भी टाइम न मिले।

जान बचने की उम्मीद छाेड़ चुका था

अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. विनय ग्वालानी कोटा के पहले डॉक्टर थे, जो क्रिटिकल स्टेज तक पहुंचे थे। वे एक माह तक कोटा व जयपुर में भर्ती रहे। डॉ. विनय ने बताया कि 19 जुलाई को बुखार आया था, जबकि मैं सारे प्रिकाॅशन बरत रहा था। तुरंत इलाज शुरू कर दिया। पहले निजी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुआ, फिर नए अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कर दिया।

मेरे दोनों लंग्स 85 से 90% इनवॉल्व हो चुके थे। समैं सभी से एक ही बात पूछता था कि बचूंगा या नहीं? हालांकि हर डॉक्टर मुझे दिलासा देता था, लेकिन मेरे सारे पैरामीटर्स बिगड़े हुए थे। ऑक्सीजन मास्क से सांसें लेने की फीलिंग वही समझ सकता है, जिसने इसे भुगता हो। इसके बाद जयपुर के निजी हॉस्पिटल में 15 दिन इलाज चला।

अपील : मैं सभी से कहूंगा कि यह खतरनाक बीमारी है, इससे डरिए.. जितना डरेंगे, उतना ज्यादा आप सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

मॉनिटर देखकर लगता था कि ज्यादा दिन का मेहमान नहीं हूं

ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. दुर्गाशंकर सैनी को मरीज के सीपीआर के दौरान इंफेक्शन मिला। उन्हें 15 सितंबर को बुखार आया और अगले ही दिन उन्होंने जांचें करा ली। परिणाम इतने खराब थे कि डॉक्टरों ने तत्काल एडमिट होने की सलाह दी।

वे निजी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुए, जहां ऑक्सीजन पर रखा। वहां से नए अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कर दिया। वहां 17 से 28 सितंबर तक भर्ती रहे, इस बीच एक बार उन्हें बाइपेप सपोर्ट पर भी लेना पड़ा और कुछ दिन हाईफ्लो ऑक्सीजन दी गई। उनके दोनों लंग्स बहुत बुरी कंडीशन में थे। डॉ. सैनी बताते हैं कि जब मैं मॉनिटर देखता रहता था तो मेरी कंडीशन समझ में आती थी। नींद नहीं आती थी, क्योंकि मुझे पता था कि अब ज्यादा दिन का मेहमान नहीं हूं।

अपील : सभी से हाथ जोड़कर कहूंगा कि भाइयों यह असामान्य बीमारी है। कब क्या होगा, यह कोई नहीं जानता, डॉक्टर भी नहीं।

