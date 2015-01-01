पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:डीआरएम शर्मा ने किया कोटा-स.माधोपुर रेल खंड का निरीक्षण, व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
मण्डल रेल प्रबन्धक कोटा पंकज शर्मा ने बुधवार को कोटा-सवाईमाधोपुर रेलखण्ड का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण में उनके साथ अपर मण्डल रेल प्रबन्धक (टीएण्डआई) सुधीर सरवरिया, वरिष्ठ मण्डल वाणिज्य प्रबन्धक अजय कुमार पाल सहित अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।डीआरएम शर्मा स्पेशल ट्रेन से प्रातः 9.15 बजे कोटा से रवाना हुए।

कोटा-सवाईमाधोपुर रेलखण्ड में आने वाले रेलवे ट्रैक, कवर, सिग्नलिंग सिस्टम और छोटे एवं बड़े रेलवे पुल का उन्होंने विभागीय रेल अधिकारियों के साथ अवलोकन किया। इसके अलावा मार्ग में इंद्रगढ़ सुमेरगंजमण्डी रेलवे स्टेशन पर भी यात्री सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया।

सवाईमाधोपुर में उन्होंने सवाईमाधोपुर के प्लेटफार्म, फुट ओवर ब्रिज, दोनों तरफ के सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया, रेलवे काॅलोनी, माल गोदाम, आरपीएफ बैरक, आॅफिसर्स रेस्ट हाउस, रनिंग रूम, रेलवे चिकित्सालय का निरीक्षण किया तथा रेल अधिकारियों को व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार के लिए निर्देश दिए।

