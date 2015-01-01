पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायु प्रदूषण:नम मौसम के कारण पिछली दीवाली से ज्यादा प्रदूषित रही हवा

कोटा
  • पटाखों पर रोक बावजूद इस बार 193 रहा एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स, पिछले साल एक्यूआई था 151

काेविड की वजह से राज्य सरकार व एनजीटी के अादेशाें के तहत पटाखाें पर लगी राेक से इस बार दीवाली पर अन्य सालाें के मुकाबले पाॅल्यूशन का लेवल काफी कम रहा। हालांकि शहर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पिछली दीपावली के मुकाबले अधिक रहा। पिछली दीपावली पर रात 8 बजे शहर का एक्यूआई 151, जबकि इस बार 193 दर्ज किया गया। विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि वातावरण में नमी और काेहरे से भी एक्यूआई बढ़ जाता है। राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस साल दीवाली पर प्रदूषण कम रहा। विभाग की ओर से दीवाली से पहले और दीवाली वाले दिन बोरखेड़ा कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र, आईपीआईए रोड नंबर-6 स्थित आरपीसीबी का रीजनल ऑफिस और फायर स्टेशन श्रीनाथपुरम में की गई मॉनिटरिंग से पता चला कि हवा में सल्फर डाइऑक्साइड (एसओ 2), नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड (एनओ 2) और आरपीएसएम (रेस्पिरेबल सस्पेंडेंड पार्टिकुलेट मैटर) की मात्रा अन्य सालों के मुकाबले कम रही। वहीं, श्वास रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके डंग ने भी बजरंग नगर, तलवंडी सर्किल, विज्ञान नगर, कोटड़ी चौराहा, सीएडी व अंटाघर सर्किल जैसे व्यस्त इलाकों में हवा की मॉनिटरिंग कराई, जहां अन्य सालों के मुकाबले हवा की गुणवत्ता अच्छी मिली।

डॉ. डंग के मुताबिक, पटाखों से हवा सबसे ज्यादा बिगड़ती है, जिसे सुधरने में कई दिन लगते हैं। यह पुराने श्वास रोगियों को लंबे समय तक परेशान करती है। पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के रीजनल ऑफिसर विजय शर्मा के अनुसार आतिशबाजी कम होने से पॉल्यूश लेवल कम रहा।

