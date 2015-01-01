पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के असर से हुई बारिश, अधिकतम तापमान 7.2 डिग्री गिरा, फसलों की सुधरेगी सेहत

काेटा31 मिनट पहले
  • दो साल बाद दिसंबर में हुई बारिश, आज भी मावठ की संभावना, ठंड बढ़ेगी,

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के असर से काेटा में मानसून बदल गया और दाेपहर 12 बजे से दाेपहर 1.45 बजे तक रिमझिम बारिश हुई। माैसम विभाग ने 0.4 एमएम रिकाॅर्ड की गई। अधिकतम पारा में 7.2 डिग्री की गिरावट और न्यूनतम में 2.3 डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई। कुछ समय के लिए धूप निकली। बादल छाए रहे और सर्दी दाैर जारी रहा।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार काे अधिकतम पारा 23.1 डिग्री दिसंबर का सबसे कम रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। जबकि न्यूनतम पारा 16 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया। सुबह 8.30 बजे की आर्द्रता 72 प्रतिशत रही जाे शाम 8:30 बजे बढ़कर 78 प्रतिशत रही। वहीं वर्ष 2018 में छह दिसंबर काे 5.4 एमएम बारिश के बाद इस वर्ष 0.4 एमएम बारिश रिकाॅर्ड की गई।
बारिश से खिले किसानों के चेहरे

किसान मावठ का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को बारिश हाेने से किसानों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। विशेषकर सूखी जमीन पर खेती करने वाले किसानों की फसल के लिए तो यह बारिश अमृत के समान साबित हुई है। जिलेभर में बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे खिल उठे। किसानाें का कहना है कि मावठ से फसलाें काे फायदा हाेगा।

भामाशाह मंडी में टीन शेड नहीं, खुले में रखा धान भीगा

शुक्रवार काे को सुबह-सवेरे बारिश होने से भामाशाह मंडी में खुले में रखी धान की बोरियां भीग गई। इससे धान में नमी की मात्रा में इजाफा हो गया। जिससे किसानों और आढ़तियों की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ गई। मौसम विशेषज्ञ का मानना है कि आगामी 24 घंटे में और भी बारिश होने की संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है। सुबह से ही बारिश के मौैसम काे देखते हुए किसानों के द्वार मंडी में अपनी-अपनी फसल काे बचाने के लिए त्रिपाल से ढकना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन मंडी में जिंस की आवक अधिक होने से पूरी तरह से फसल काे नहीं बचा पाए।

एसेसिएशन के महामंत्री महेन्द्र जैन ने बताया कि मंडी में प्रतिदिन एक लाख बाेरी जिंस की आवक हाे रही है। ऐसे में सारी फसल काे टीन शेड के नीचे रखना संभव नहीं है। बरसात धीमी गति से होने के कारण किसानों और व्यापारियों काे अपनी फसल बचाने का माैका मिल गया। हालांकि इस समय बारिश होने से धान व गेहूं की फसल में नमी जरूर आई है, लेकिन किसी भी व्यापारी या किसान काे ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।

धुंध का असर वाहन चालकाें पर और हवा की स्पीड दाेपहर काे 10 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंची

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के असर से शहर में धुंध का असर दिखाई दिया। सुबह 1200 मीटर विजिबिलिटी बनी रही। कुछ समय के लिए धूप निकली। लेकिन दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। न्यूनतम हवा की स्पीड चार किमी और 10 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से ठंडी हवाएं चलने से सर्दी का असर जारी रहा।
आगे क्या? बढ़ेगी सर्दी और न्यूनतम पारा में तीन से चार डिग्री गिरावट की उम्मीद

जयपुर माैसम विभाग के प्रादेशिक प्रभारी राधेश्याम शर्मा के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के असर से बारिश हुई है। साथ ही शनिवार काे भी हल्की बारिश की उम्मीद है। इसके बाद 13 दिसंबर काे न्यूनतम पारा में तीन से चार डिग्री की गिरावट हाेने की संभावना है। साथ ही सुबह काेहरा बने रहने का भी अनुमान है।

