  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Examinations Will Start In The University This Month, Waiting For The Date Sheet Of The Secondary Education Council

एग्जाम अलर्ट:यूनिवर्सिटी में इसी महीने शुरू हो जाएंगी परीक्षाएं, माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की डेट शीट का इंतजार

कोटा2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: प्रवीण जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीबीएसई की ओर से कक्षा 10 और 12वीं की डेट शीट जारी करने के साथ यूनिवर्सिटीज और अन्य शैक्षणिक संस्थाएं भी परीक्षाओं की तैयारियाें में जुट गई हैं। बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं के अलावा समान परीक्षाएं भी जल्द हाेंगी। सीबीएसई काेटा सहाेदय काॅमप्लेक्स अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर प्रदीपसिंह गाैड़ ने बताया कि कक्षा 10 और 12 की परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट जारी हाे चुकी है। इनकी परीक्षाएं चार मई से शुरू हाेंगी।

बाेर्ड के शेड्यूल के अनुसार परीक्षा की पूरी प्राेसेस हाेगी। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम मार्च से शुरू हाेंगे। सीबीएसई सहाेदय काॅम्प्लेक्स अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर गाैड़ ने बताया कि नर्सरी से लेकर अन्य कक्षाओं के अलावा 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं परीक्षाएं मार्च से शुरू हाेंगी। संबंधित स्कूल निर्धारित गाइड लाइन के अनुसार परीक्षाएं करवा सकेंगे। वहीं, दूसरी ओर अन्य शिक्षण संस्थाओं की ओर से भी परीक्षाओ काे लेकर तैयारियां की जा रही है।

एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी

एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से बीएससी पार्ट चतुर्थ उद्यानिकी-वानिकी और पीएचडी की परीक्षाएं 9 फरवरी से शुरू हाेंगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्राे. वीरेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि सेकंड व थर्ड ईयर की परीक्षाएं राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार 15 फरवरी से हाेने की संभावना है।

ओपन यूनिविर्सटी
वर्धमान महावीर यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से दिसंबर 2020 की डिग्री, डिप्लाेमा, सर्टिफिकेट, पीजी और यूजी परीक्षाएं इसी महीने में हाेने की संभावना है। आरएससीआईटी की परीक्षा 21 फरवरी काे हाेगी।
काेटा यूनिवर्सिटी
काेटा यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से फरवरी के अंत तक परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने की प्राेसेस शुरू हाेगी। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी के रजिस्ट्रार डाॅ. आरके उपाध्याय ने बताया कि अप्रैल के दूसरे पखवाड़े से परीक्षाएं शुरू हाे सकेंगी।

आरटीयू काेटा

आरटीयू काेटा की ओर से ऑड सेमेस्टर एक, तीन, पांच और सात की परीक्षाएं चल रही हैं। आठ फरवरी से ईवन यानी दाे, चार, छह और आठ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं शुरू हाेंगी। आरटीयू काेटा के उप कुलसचिव प्राे. नीरज जैन ने बताया कि पीजी प्राेग्राम के थर्ड सेमेस्टर परीक्षा के फाॅर्म भर चुके हैं। इनकी परीक्षाएं फरवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह में ऑफ लाइन शुरू हाेंगी। स्टूडेंट्स काे अपने गृह जिले के सेंटर में परीक्षाएं देने की भी सुविधा प्रदान की है।

महिला पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज

फरवरी में परीक्षाएं हाेने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि प्रिंसिपल तुलसीराम ने बताया कि अभी विभाग की ओर से टाइम टेबल जारी नहीं किया है। फर्स्ट ईयर की परीक्षाएं सेमेस्टर के अनुसार हाेगी।

शिक्षा विभाग
शिक्षा विभाग में कक्षा 9 और 11 की परीक्षा काे लेकर अभी गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की है। डीईओ माध्यमिक मुख्यालय गंगाधर मीणा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार समान परीक्षा और 10वीं, 12 वीं बाेर्ड की परीक्षाएं निर्धारित डेट शीट जारी हाेने के अनुसार करवाई जाएगी।

डाइट : डाइट की ओर से अभी डीएलईडी की परीक्षाएं चल रही है। बीएसटीसी की परीक्षाएं फरवरी से हाेने की संभावना है। अभी गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की है। वहीं पांचवीं और आठवीं के संबंध में भी गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की है।

आईटीआई : एनसीवीटी सीबीटी ऑन डीजीडी की ओर से शेड्यूल के तहत छठे चरण की परीक्षाएं चल रही हैं। ऑनलाइन तीन घंटे के पेपर हाे रहे हैं। सातवां चरण शुक्रवार से शुरू हाेगा। 11वां चरण 20 फरवरी तक चलेगा। 5 से 13 फरवरी तक एनसीवीटी परीक्षा ऑफलाइन इंजीनियरिंग ड्राइंग व पेंटिंग की परीक्षाएं शुरू हाेगी।

प्राइमरी कक्षाएं : प्रारंभिक शिक्षा में कक्षा एक से आठ की गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की है। कक्षा एक से चार तक सतत मूल्यांकन हाेगा। साथ ही पांचवीं और आठवीं की परीक्षाएं अप्रैल से मई के बीच हाेने की संभावना है। एडीईओ नरेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि निदेशालय की ओर से जारी शेड्यूल के अनुसार ही परीक्षाएं हाेंगी।

आंगनबाड़ी : आंगनबाड़ी की ओर से परीक्षाएं नहीं हाेती हैं। लेकिन, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर उमंग, किलकारी और तरंग के आधार पर बच्चाें की स्थिति का आंकलन करते हैं। इसी के अनुसार उनकी पढ़ाई का स्तर मापा जाता है।

