कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:परीक्षार्थी बोले- पेपर आसान था, कम्प्यूटर संबंधी प्रश्न अधिक आए, पहले दिन 25175 अभ्यर्थियों ने दी परीक्षा

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
परीक्षार्थियों के आते ही नयापुरा में लगा 1 किमी लंबा जाम
  • सेंटरों पर कोरोना गाइड लाइन के अनुसार थी व्यवस्था
  • परीक्षार्थियों को लौटने के लिए साधन नहीं मिले तो रोडवेज ने 15 अतिरिक्त बसें चलाई

कोटा शहर के 28 केन्द्रों पर शुक्रवार को पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। पहले दिन परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण रूप से पूरी हो गई। न कोई नकल करने का मामला सामने आया और न कोई दूसरी तरह का कोई व्यवधान पैदा हुआ। पहली बार ऐसा हुआ जब कोरोना की गाइड लाइन की पालना करने के लिए छात्र चेहरे पर मास्क लगाकर व अपने साथ सेनेटाइजर लेकर पहुंचे। इसके अलावा परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अलग से मास्क व सेनेटाइज आदि की व्यवस्था की गई।

प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव परीक्षार्थी के लिए अलग से एक रूम की व्यवस्था की गई थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को कोई कोरोना पॉजिटिव परीक्षा देने नहीं आया। वहीं, परीक्षार्थियाें के अाते ही शहर में कई जगह जाम लग गया। एएसपी मुख्यालय राजेश मील ने बताया कि परीक्षा दो पारियों में हुई और पहले दिन 7 हजार 513 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

एक पारी में 16 हजार 344 स्टूडेंट्स के बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। इस हिसाब से दो पारियों में कुल 32 हजार 688 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने वाले थे। लेकिन, पहली पारी में 11 हजार 443 और दूसरी पारी में कुल 13 हजार 732 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। 32 हजार 688 में से कुल 25 हजार 175 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी।

परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जूते-चप्पल, बेल्ट उतरवाए

परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस का जाप्ता तैनात रहा। केंद्रों में प्रवेश से पूर्व कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन किया गया। परीक्षार्थियों के मोबाइल, जूते, चप्पल, बेल्ट आदि बाहर ही खुलवा दिए। परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर परीक्षा देने पहुंचे छात्रों की फुल आस्तीन की शर्ट उतरवाकर ही सेंटर में एंट्री दी गई। पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 11 बजे व दूसरी पारी दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक चली। कोरोना की वजह से इस बार परीक्षा से दो घंटे पहले से ही सेंटर में प्रवेश दिया।

परीक्षा शुरू होने से आधा घंटे पहले प्रवेश बंद कर दिया गया। पहली पारी में सेंटर पर सुबह सात बजे से साढ़े आठ बजे तक अभ्यर्थियों को प्रवेश दिया। दूसरी पारी में दोपहर एक से ढाई बजे तक प्रवेश दिया गया। अभ्यर्थियों को अपने साथ पैन कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आईडी कार्ड फोटो पास बुक राज्य क्या केंद्र सरकार की सेवा का परिचय पत्र से कोई भी एक पहचान पत्र के आधार पर परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया।

परीक्षा के बाद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूले

परीक्षा देने के लिए जैसे-जैसे सुबह अभ्यर्थियों का आना शुरू हुआ तो शहर में जाम के हालात पैदा होते चले गए। दोनों पारियों के आने व जाने के समय शहर एक बारगी पूरी तरह रुक सा गया। नयापुरा, दादाबाड़ी, एरोड्रम से लेकर बड़े चौराहों और प्रमुख मार्गों पर जाम लग गया। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बमुश्किल जाम खुलवाया। इधर, परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर तो कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पूर्ण व्यवस्था की गई थी, लेकिन जैसे ही परीक्षा देकर अभ्यर्थी बाहर आए वो सोश्यल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों को भूल गए।

जनरल नॉलेज के भी प्रश्न पूछे गए

कॉन्स्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में 150 अंकों का प्रश्न पत्र दिया। जिसमें जनरल नॉलेज सहित विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रश्न पूछे गए। अभ्यर्थियों ने बताया कि पेपर आसान था। जिसने थोड़ी भी मेहनत की है, वो आसानी से पास होगा। वहीं, कहा कि कम्प्यूटर के प्रश्न ज्यादा आए है, इसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी।

आज 20 अतिरक्त बसें चलाएगा रोडवेज

रोडवेज प्रबंधक कुलदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए 15 बसें अतिरक्त चलाई। वहीं, शनिवार को 20 अतिरिक्त बसें चलाई जाएंगी।

