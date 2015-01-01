पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जनता काे समझाएं, काेराेना अभी गया नहीं, सावधान रहें : कलेक्टर

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने कोरोना रोकथाम को लेकर की समीक्षा

सर्दी को देखते हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ने पर चिंता कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़ ने चिंता जताई है। उन्हाेंने कि ऐसे समय में जागरूकता व सतर्कता ही बेहतर प्रभावशाली है। आम नागरिकों को समझाइस करे कि कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है। बिना मास्क के घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले तथा अनावश्यक भ्रमण नहीं करें। यह बात उन्हाेंने कोरोना रोकथाम के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों की समीक्षा बैठक में कही। जिसमें महापौर कोटा उत्तर मंजू मेहरा दक्षिण के महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल सहित संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

जिला कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए सभी विभागों को सक्रियता के साथ भागीदारी निभाते हुए टीम भावना के साथ कार्य करना होगा। मीटिंग में एडीएम सिटी आरडी मीणा, आयुक्त नगर निगम उत्तर वासुदेव मालावत, दक्षिण कीर्ति राठौड़, सचिव यूआईटी राजेश जोशी, मेेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना, सीएमएचओ डॉ. भूपेन्द्र सिंह तंवर, अधीक्षक मेडिकल कॉलेज डॉ. चन्द्रशेखर सुशील, एमबीएस डॉ. नवीन सक्सेना, पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन विरेन्द्र पोरवाल आदि उपस्थित रहे।

जागरूकता का कार्य निरंतर जारी रखें

दक्षिण के महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल ने आम लोगों की जागरूकता के लिए प्रचार-प्रसार रथों को क्षेत्र में निरन्तर जारी रखने, निजी अस्पतालों में भी कोरोना रोगियों की जांच की मॉनिटरिंग करने की बात कही। उत्तर की महापौर मंजू मेहरा ने कहा कि अधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि मिलकर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में स्वप्रेरणा से आम लोगों को कोरोना गाईडलाईन की पालना करवाए।

जिले की सीएचसी-पीएचसी का निरीक्षण किया
जिले के सीएचसी व पीएचसी पर कोविड और स्वाइन फ्लू उपचार तैयारियों को लेकर जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को विजिट की। इस दौरान अस्पतालों में जरूरी उपकरण, दवाइयां, चिकित्सकों को ऑक्सीजन थैरेपी के प्रशिक्षण की स्थिति, आक्सीजन सिलेंडर की उपलब्धता और उसके इस्तेमाल बारे में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को जानकारी, पीपीई किट और मौसमी बीमारियों के उपचार संबंधी दवाईयों की उपलब्धता जैसे बिंदुओं पर निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

गुरुवार को डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. घनश्याम मीना ने अरंडखेड़ा और खेड़ारसूलपुर की विजिट कर व्यवस्थाएं चैक की। कोविड मरीजों को सीएचसी, पीएचसी पर ही ऑक्सीजन थैरेपी दी जा सके, इसके लिए नर्सिंग स्टाफ को पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर से बॉडी में ऑक्सीजन लेवल देखने सही उपयोग के बारे में जानकारी दी जा रही है।

