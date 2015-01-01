पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहरे का असर:ट्रेन के ड्राइवराें को दी जा रही फाॅग सेफ्टी डिवाइस

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोटा रेल मंडल में तैयार की गई हैं 304 डिवाइस

कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनों के संचालन पर असर नहीं पड़े इसको देखते हुए कोटा से दिल्ली की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनों के ड्राइवराें को फॉग सेफ्टी डिवाइस दी जा रही है। साथ ही कोटा रेल मंडल में कोहरे में ट्रेनों के पहिए नहीं थमे, उसके लिए 718 पेट्रोल मैन लगाए हैं।
दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग के कोटा रेल मंडल में मथुरा से सवाई माधोपुर व कभी इंदरगढ़, सुमेरगंज मंडी रेलवे स्टेशन के आसपास तक कोहरे का असर दिखाई देता है। कोहरे में ट्रेनों के संचालन के लिए रेलवे ने सभी तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए कोटा में 102 और गंगापुर सिटी में 198 फाॅग सेफ्टी डिवाइस तैयार किए हैं।
एेसे किया जाता फाॅग सेफ्टी डिवाइस का उपयोग : कोहरे में ट्रेनों के संचालन के लिए फाॅग सेफ्टी डिवाइस का उपयोग किया जाने लगा है। इस डिवाइस काे ट्रेन के इंजन में लगाया जाता है। इससे लोको पायलट को सिग्नल और ट्रैक पर किसी भी प्रकार के गतिरोध की जानकारी ऑडियो-वीडियो सिस्टम के जरिए मिल जाती है। जैसे ही एक स्टेशन से ट्रेन रवाना होती है, पायलट को प्ले स्टेशन का डिस्टेंस की जानकारी मिलने लगती है।
कोटा रेल मंडल में मथुरा से सवाई माधोपुर तक कोहरे का असर रहता है

कोटा रेल मंडल के मथुरा से गंगापुर सिटी-सवाई माधोपुर तक कोहरे का असर रहता है। इस रूट पर घने कोहरे के कारण कई बार ट्रेनों की स्पीड भी निर्धारित कर दी जाती है। इसके लिए रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर द्वारा ट्रेनों के ड्राइवर को सतर्कता आदेश जारी किए जाते हैं। इसमें ट्रेन की स्पीड 30 किमी प्रति घंटा 60 किमी प्रति घंटा तक लिखा जाता है।

रेलवे की तैयारी

  • रात 11 बजे से सात बजे तक ट्रैक पेट्रोलिंग कराई जा रही है।
  • सिग्नल बोर्ड को पेंट किया गया है
  • ट्रेन के पीछे एलईडी इंडिकेटर लगाया जाएगा।
  • ओएचई की सफाई की गई है।
  • डेटोनेटर बिछाने के लिए फॉगमैन की तैनाती की जाएगी।
  • कोटा रेल मंडल में पेट्रोलिंग शुरू कर दी है। इस कार्य में पूरे मंडल में 718 पेट्रोलमैनों को ड्यूटी पर लगाया है। इंजन के केबिन में लगाने के लिए 304 सेफ्टी डिवाइस तैयार हैं। जिन्हें ड्राइवरों को दिया जाने लगा है। - अजय कुमार पाल, सीनियर डीसीएम
