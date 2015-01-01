पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी परिक्षार्थी गिरोह:पटना से दिल्ली तक प्लेन से एग्जाम देने आया था फर्जी परीक्षार्थी, 5 लाख तक वसूलती है गैंग

कोटा14 मिनट पहले
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में 6 नवंबर को जिस फर्जी परीक्षार्थी दीपक शुक्ला को पुलिस ने पकड़ा था, वो एग्जाम देने के लिए पटना से दिल्ली तक हवाई जहाज से आया था। दिल्ली से उसे कार से कोटा लाया गया। दरअसल, दीपक शुक्ला सिर्फ एक मोहरा है, इसके पीछे पूरी एक गैंग काम कर रही हैं। यह गैंग ऐसे पहले ऐसे परीक्षार्थी को चिन्हित करती है, जो परीक्षा क्लीयर करने के लिए पैसे दे सकते हों।

परीक्षार्थी से 5-5 लाख रुपयों तक की वसूली की जाती है, जाे पूरी गैंग में बांट दिया जाता है। यह चौंकाने वाले खुलासे आरोपी से पूछताछ व पुलिस की अब तक की जांच में हुए हैं। पुलिस ने शुक्ला को 6 नवंबर को पकड़ा था। इसके बाद जब उससे पूछताछ की तो उसने कहा कि वो 5 नवंबर को पटना से हवाई जहाज से दिल्ली आया जहां एक व्यक्ति उसे रिसीव करने आया। दिल्ली से जयपुर हाेते हुए कोटा अाया।

ऐसे पकड़ में आया था शुक्ला बामनवास निवासी रामविलास गुर्जर असली परीक्षार्थी है, जिसे अनंतपुरा थाना क्षेत्र रोड नंबर-7 स्थित मां भारती टीटी कॉलेज में बने परीक्षा केन्द्र पर शुक्रवार 6 नवंबर को परीक्षा देनी थी। वो परीक्षा देने नहीं आया और उसने उसकी जगह बिहार निवासी दीपक शुक्ला उसका परमिशन लेटर व आधार कार्ड लेकर परीक्षा देने भेजा। परीक्षा केन्द्र पर मौजूद पुलिस जाब्ते ने जब आधार कार्ड से फोटो मैच किया तो उसे बाहर निकाल दिया। उसके पास मौजूद रामविलास के परमिशन लेटर ने संदेह पैदा किया, जिसके आधार पर वो पकड़ा गया।

भास्कर रिकॉल: पहले भी पकड़ा है फर्जी परीक्षार्थी

कोटा में फिजिकल परीक्षा के दौरान फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाला एक परीक्षार्थी दो साल पहले भी पकड़ा गया था। अलवर निवासी अभ्यर्थी राजेश मीणा ने कोटा शहर पुलिस के लिए कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में आवेदन किया था। राजेश का जीजा योगेश नकल गिरोह चलाता था। योगेश ने उसे 2 लाख रुपए में लिखित परीक्षा में पास कराने का लालच दिया।

राजेश ने योगेश को पैसे और सारे डॉक्यूमेंट दे दिए। योगेश ने राजेश की जगह धौलपुर निवासी रणजीत गुर्जर उर्फ बिहारी को लिखित परीक्षा में बैठाया। नकल गिरोह ने राजेश के थंब इंप्रेशन का क्लोन बनाकर रणजीत को जयपुर के सीकर रोड स्थित हरमाड़ा सेंटर पर परीक्षा दिलवाई।

इस फर्जीवाड़े को जयपुर पुलिस नहीं पकड़ सकी और नकल गिरोह ने बायोमैट्रिक मशीन को भी धोखा दे दिया। लेकिन, राजेश का फिजिकल टेस्ट कोटा के उम्मेद सिंह स्टेडियम में हुआ। रणजीत ने राजेश को थंब इंप्रेशन का क्लोन दे दिया।

राजेश थंब इंप्रेशन का क्लोन अंगूठे पर लगा कर फिजिकल देने पहुंचा । यहां थंब इंप्रेशन बायोमैट्रिक जांच में निशान नहीं मिले तो पुलिस को शक हुआ। पुलिस ने बारीकी से तलाशी ली तो फर्जीवाड़ा खुल और तीनों बाद में गिरफ्तार हुए थे।

पुलिस यह पूरी चेन तोड़ेगी, जल्द होंगे दूसरे गिरफ्तार

  • इस मामले में दीपक शुक्ला के अलावा रामविलास व एक अन्य आराेपी की गिरफ्तारी शेष है। इसके अलावा भी पुलिस पूरे मामले पर निगाह बनाए हुए है। हमारा मकसद सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करके केस बंद करना नहीं बल्कि पूरी गैंग को बेनकाब करके गिरफ्तार करना है। - गौरव यादव, एसपी सिटी
