आत्महत्या:बारां पुलिस लाइन में तैनात महिला कांस्टेबल ने सरकारी क्वार्टर में फांसी लगाकर जान दी, परिजनों ने ससुराल पक्ष पर लगाया आरोप

बारांएक घंटा पहले
महिला कांस्टेबल ने सोमवार देर रात सरकारी क्वार्टर में पंखे पर दुपट्‌टा से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी
  • सोमवार देर रात की घटना, शव परिजनों को सौंपा, शादी के कुछ समय बाद ही पति से अलग रह रही थी रवीना

शहर स्थित रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन में तैनात महिला कांस्टेबल ने सोमवार देर रात सरकारी क्वार्टर में पंखे पर दुपट्‌टा से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। पास के क्वार्टर में रहने वाली साथी महिला पुलिसकर्मी को घटना का पता लगने पर मदद के लिए आसपास के लाेगों को बुलाया। लोगों की मदद से पुलिस ने उसे अचेतावस्था में जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

वहां डाॅक्टरों ने जांच के बाद उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतका के परिजनों ने पति सहित ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर पति सहित ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों पर आईपीसी की धारा 306 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस के अनुसार केलवाड़ा थानाक्षेत्र के जनकपुर निवासी रवीना सहरिया (22) पुत्री सीतराम सहरिया पुलिस लाइन में कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनात थी। वह रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन स्थित सरकारी क्वार्टर में रहती थी। सोमवार रात को ड्यूटी से लौटने के बाद पड़ोस के क्वार्टर में रहने वाली साथी महिला पुलिसकर्मी के साथ खाना खाया था। खाना खाने के बाद साथी कांस्टेबल तो छत पर चली गई थी। कुछ देर बाद जब लौटी तो रवीना कमरे में पंखे पर फंदे पर लटकी हुई मिली। इसके बाद पड़ोसियों और पुलिस को बुलाया।

कोतवाली सीआई यादव ने बताया कि मृतका के पिता ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी बेटी रवीना सहरिया (22) बारां पुलिस लाइन में कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनात है। पुलिस सेवा में चयन साल 2017 में हुई थी। उसका पिछले साल किशनगंज के सोड़ाना निवासी युवक राजकरण के साथ विवाह हुआ था।

पिता ने कहा-पति और ससुराल पक्ष के लोग कर रहे थे परेशान
शादी के कुछ समय बाद से ही रवीना और उसके पति के बीच अनबन के बाद से दोनों अलग रह रहे थे। महिला थाने में दोनों पक्षों ने आपसी सहमति से अलग रहने का निर्णय लिया था। इसके बाद पति की ओर से पारिवारिक न्यायालय में दावा किया गया है। यह केस कोर्ट में चल रहा है। मामले में सोमवार को न्यायालय की तारीख भी थी, लेकिन वह नहीं गई।

पिता ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि पति व ससुराल पक्ष के लोग उसे परेशान कर रहे थे। इसके चलते रवीना काफी तनाव में चल रही थी। इसी के चलते रवीना ने सोमवार शाम को ड्यूटी से लौटने के बाद देर रात आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर पति राजकरण, सरोज बाई, जगदीश, देवीलाल के खिलाफ धारा 306 आईपीसी के तहत आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

