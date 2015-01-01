पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मोटर मार्केट में लगी आग गैस सिलेंडरों से भड़की, फिर भी 175 पुरानी कारें बचा ली, 25 हुई राख

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • एयरपोर्ट के सामने स्थित है मोटर मार्केट, समय पर सूचना नहीं मिलती तो रहवासी क्षेत्र में भी लग जाती आग

एयरपोर्ट के सामने स्थित मोटर मार्केट के कबाड़ की कारों के गोदाम में मंगलवार देर रात अचानक आग लग गई। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि लगभग 2 दर्जन से अधिक कार जलकर खाक हो गईं। हालांकि समय पर सूचना मिलने से करीब 175 कारों को बचा लिया गया है। घटना रात करीब 3 बजे की है, 3.30 के बाद सूचना अग्निश्मन विभाग को लगी।

मौके पर पहुंची 5 दमकलों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग क्यों लगी, इसका कोई स्पष्ट कारण सामने नहीं आ सका है। गनीमत रही कि अाग लगने की सूचना समय पर मिल गई वरना रिहायशी इलाके में भी अाग लग सकती थी। ऐसा हाेता ताे जान-माल का बड़ा नुकसान हाे सकता था। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि फिलहाल यह गाेदाम किसका है, ये भी पता नहीं लगा है। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। सहायक अग्निशमन अधिकारी देवेंद्र गौतम ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट के सामने स्थित मोटर मार्केट के गार्ड ने सुबह लगभग 3.30 से 3.45 बजे के बीच आग लगने की सूचना दी। इस पर 3:45 बजे सब्जी मंडी फायर स्टेशन से एक दमकल मौके पर भेजी गई। इसके बाद एक-एक कर दो दमकल और भेजी गई। लगभग 2 घंटे तक कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।

कार में रखे सिलेंडरों से भड़की आग

गौतम ने बताया कि मोटर मार्केट में रिपेयरिंग के लिए आई कारों में से कुछ में गैस सिलेंडर ही लगे हुए थे। सिलेंडरों में थोड़ी-बहुत गैस बची होने के कारण आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया‌। सूचना मिलने पर दमकलों के पहुंचने से पहले आग पूरी तरह से फैल चुकी थी।

दमकल टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत पर आग पर काबू पाया अन्यथा दीवार के सहारे आसपास रहवासियों की खड़ी दर्जनों कार व ट्रैक्टर भी चपेट में आ सकते थे। उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का कोई स्पष्ट कारण नजर नहीं आ रहा है। जांच के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी। हालांकि ये भी संभावना है कि वहां किसी ने अलाव जलाया हो, जिससे गाड़ियों में आग लग गई हो।

गाेदाम मालिक नहीं आया सामने

  • यह जिस व्यापारी का गोदाम है, वो अब तक सामने नहीं आया है। न वो मुझसे मिला है और न हमारे ऑफिस आया है। वहां हमें रामू नाम का गार्ड मिला था, जिससे पूछताछ की जाएगी। यहां पर 200 स्क्रैप की गाड़ियां रखी थी, जिसमें से करीब 25 गाड़ियों में आग लग गई। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच की जाएगी क्योंकि अभी कुछ भी बोलना जल्दबाजी होगा। न तो कोई प्रत्यक्षदर्शी है और न फिलहाल कारण पता लग सके हैं। हमें सुबह 3.30 बजे के बाद आग की सूचना मिली और 15 से 20 मिनट में मौके पर दमकल पहुंच गई थी। मैं खुद भी निरीक्षण करके आया हूं। - जलज कुमार, मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी
