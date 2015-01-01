पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:बायोलॉजिकल पार्क का पहला फेज भी पूरा नहीं, 3 करोड़ का बजट अटकने से यूआईटी ने रोका काम

काेटा16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्ष 2018 से चल रहा काम अभी तक नहीं हो सका पूरा
  • पहला फेज पूरा होने पर ही होगी मांसाहारी वन्यजीवों की शिफ्टिंग, वन्यजीव विभाग ने रोका बजट

40 कराेड़ की लागत से 126 हैक्टेयर में बन रहे बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क का काम अभी पूरा नहीं हुआ है। पहले फेज में बचा हुआ काम जल्द शुरु हाे ताे फरवरी में बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क की साैगात मिल सकती है। चिड़ियाघर के विकल्प के रूप में वर्ष 2017-18 में यहां कार्य शुरू करने की प्राेसेस शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन, अभी तक यहां पहले फेज का काम पूरा नहीं हाे पा रहा है।

चिड़ियाघर से काफी वन्यजीवाें की यहां शिफ्टिंग हाे चुकी है। मांसाहारी वन्यजीव सहित अन्य वन्यजीवाें की कार्य पूरा हाेने पर शिफ्ट किया जाना है। लेकिन, अभी तक यहां गेट, एनक्लाेजर में टीनशेड और टाॅयलेट सहित अन्य कार्य अधूरे है। यहां कार्य की स्थिति यह है कि सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा ताे फरवरी में सभी कार्य पूरा करके इसे चिड़ियाघर प्रशासन काे संभलाया जा सकता है।
बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क एक नजर

  • 126 हैक्टेयर है इसका कुल एरिया
  • 44 एनक्लाेजर बनाए जाएंगे पार्क में
  • 13 पिंजराें का काम हाे चुका है कंप्लीट
  • 6500 मीटर की सुरक्षा दीवार बनी है बायोलॉजिकल पार्क में

वन्यजीव विभाग की ओर से यूआईटी काे अब तक मिले 17.66 कराेड़ रुपए

वन्यजीव विभाग की ओर से कुल 40 कराेड़ में से पहले फेज के लिए कार्यकारी एजेंसी काे 17.66 कराेड़ रुपए का भुगतान किया जा चुका है। लेकिन, अभी तक यूआईटी काे करीब तीन कराेड़ रुपए का भुगतान नहीं हाेने से अभी यहां पर कार्य पूरे नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं। जिससे यहां पहले फेज का कार्य पूरा नहीं हाे सकेगा। यदि यूआईटी इसमें सहयाेग करे अथवा वन्यजीव विभाग से पहले फेज की शेष करीब तीन कराेड़ रुपए का बजट मिले ताे यहां फरवरी में यह कार्य पूरा हाे सके।

यह है पार्क की स्थिति

  • गेट: अभेड़ा बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में गेट का कार्य अंतिम चरण में हैं। यहां ग्लास डाेर और अंदर की ओर से सीढ़ियाें का कार्य हाेना बाकी है। इसमें करीब 15 दिन का समय लगेगा।
  • टाॅयलेट फैसिलिटी: टिकट विंडाें के पास टाॅयलेट फैसिलिटी में गेट, बिजली सहित अन्य व्यवस्थाएं करनी है। इसमें भी करीब 15 दिन का समय लगेगा।
  • एप्राेच राेड: पार्क में एंट्री के समय एप्राेच राेड और पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं है। बजट के अभाव में यह काम अटका है।
  • पेयजल सुविधा: यहां कैंपस में पेयजल की व्यवस्था हाे चुकी है। लेकिन, आरओ वाटर कूलर लगना शेष है।
  • मैन एंट्री गेट कार्य: पार्क में मैन गेट से पहले के पुराने एंट्री गेट का कार्य अभी अधूरा है। इसमें भी करीब एक महीने का समय लगेगा।
  • एनक्लाेजर में टीन शेड: कैंपस में बने एनक्लाेजर में अभी दाे-दाे टिनशेड वन्यजीवाें के लिए लगने हैं। जाे अभी नहीं लगे हैं।
  • कैफेटेरिया वर्क: यहां कैफैटेरिया स्ट्रक्चर निर्माणाधीन है। बजट मिलने पर यह भी करीब दाे महीने में पूरा हाे सकता है।
  • विजिटर्स फैसिलिटी- पार्क में विजिट पर आए विजिटर्स के लिए सीटिंग बैंच से लेकर फिनिशिंग, इंटीकेटर सहित अन्य सुविधाएं हाेना शेष है।
  • पार्क में गेट का काम करीब 15 दिन में यह पूरा हाे जाएगा। वन्यजीव विभाग से पहले फेज का पूरा बजट नहीं आया है। 3 कराेड़ का बजट मिल जाए ताे फरवरी में इसे पूरा हैंडओवर कर देंगे। - आरके राठाैड़, एसई, यूआईटी
  • पहले फेज के शेष कार्याें काे पूरा करने के लिए कार्यकारी एजेंसी काे पत्र लिख दिया है। वहीं बजट के लिए सीसीएफ काे पत्र लिख देंगे। हमारा प्रयास यही हाेगा कि जल्द बजट मिले। - डाॅ. एएन गुप्ता, डीसीएफ वन्यजीव
