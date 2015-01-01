पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठन:औद्योगिक इकाइयों की सुरक्षा संबंधी प्रकोष्ठ का गठन

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
औद्योगिक इकाइयों की सुरक्षा के संबंध में राज्य सहित जिला स्तर पर प्रकोष्ठ का गठन किया है। इसमें जिले में तैनात अधिकारियों को शामिल किया है। कोटा ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चौधरी ने बताया कि राज्य में स्थापित/संचालित औद्योगिक इकाइयों में अपराध, कानून व्यवस्था से संबंधित मामलों में उनकी समस्याओं का तत्परता से व संतोषजनक निवारण नहीं होने से अथवा औद्योगिक इकाई प्रबंधन व जिला प्रशासन/जिला पुलिस के मध्य समुचित समन्वय संवाद अभाव के कारण इन समस्याओं का समय पर समाधान नहीं होने से औद्योगिक इकाइयों का प्रबंधन उन इकाइयों के संचालन में असुविधा/असुरक्षा अनुभव करते हैं।

ऐसे मामलों में बेहतर समन्वय एवं संवाद बनाए रखने तथा समस्याओं का शीघ्र समाधान के लिए तथा आवश्यकता अनुरूप उचित विधिक कार्यवाही के लिए पुलिस मुख्यालय जयपुर पर ‘सिंगल विंडो ग्रीवेंस रिड्रेसल सिस्टम’ प्रकोष्ठ गठित किया हुआ है। तेजराज सिंह खरोडि़या पुलिस अधीक्षक (नोडल अधिकारी), अमजद खान उप अधीक्षक पुलिस सहायतार्थ, महावीर प्रसाद सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, नितेश कुमार वरिष्ठ सहायक को शामिल कर प्रकोष्ठ गठित किया है। कोटा ग्रामीण में प्रकोष्ठ में पारस जैन अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक (नोडल अधिकारी), मनजीत सिंह वृताधिकारी वृत रामगंजमंडी, रणविजय सिंह वृत्ताधिकारी वृत कोटा ग्रामीण, राजेश सोनी पुलिस निरीक्षक थाना प्रभारी कैथून, भारत सिंह थानाधिकारी मोडक को शामिल किया है।

