कोरना का कहर:पूर्व विधायक गुंजल रिपीट पॉजिटिव, बीएसएनएल अफसर और 2 डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित

  • 88 नए मरीज आए, दो और मरीजों की मौत

सिटी रिपोर्टर | कोटा कोटा में शुक्रवार को भी कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। हालांकि सरकारी रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ 88 मरीज दर्शाए गए हैं। वहीं, सरकारी रिपोर्ट में अरसे बाद एक मौत बताई गई, हालांकि शुक्रवार काे भी नए अस्पताल में दो मरीजों ने इस महामारी से दम तोड़ा है। चिकित्सा विभाग के मुताबिक, बीएसएनएल के एक बड़े अधिकारी संक्रमित मिले हैं। उन्हें पिछले कुछ दिन से खांसी-जुकाम व बुखार था। वहीं, दो युवा डॉक्टर भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं, इनमें एक मेडिकल कॉलेज में ही पीजी रेजीडेंट है। इनके अलावा निजी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद गुंजल रिपीट टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव आए हैं। वे करीब 14 दिन से इलाज ले रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद उनके चेस्ट मंे इंफेक्शन तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। अब कोटा के साथ-साथ जयपुर के डॉक्टरों की भी सलाह ली जा रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के सूत्रों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे इस बीमारी से आरकेपुरम निवासी 65 साल और विज्ञान नगर निवासी 75 साल के वृद्ध की मौत हुई है। दोनों पिछले कुछ दिन से एडमिट थे। सूत्रों ने यह भी बताया कि सरकारी रिपोर्ट में आंकड़ा 88 बताया गया है, लेकिन हकीकत में संख्या इससे कई ज्यादा है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने भी स्वीकार किया कि मरीजों की संख्या ज्यादा है। लेकिन उन्होंने बताया कि आजकल स्टेट वाले दोपहर 12 बजे तक की रिपोर्ट लेते हैं, बाकी मरीज अगले दिन की रिपोर्ट में जोड़े जाते हैं। इसलिए शाम को हुए टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव आए मरीज कल की रिपोर्ट में जुड़ेंगे। दोपहर तक 88 मरीज ही आए थे।

