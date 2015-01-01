पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ठगी का गैंग:त्याेहाराें पर लाॅटरी, गेमिंग और शाॅपिंग के नाम पर हाे रहा है फ्राॅड; ऐसी वेबसाइट्स पर बैंक डिटेल्स देने से बचें

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन बढ़ने का फायदा उठा रहे हैं ठग
  • फर्जी कस्टमर केयर और सोशल मीडिया फ्रेंड बनकर भी हाे रही ठगी

कोरोना वायरस के चलते पूरी दुनिया में कैश लेन-देन 50% तक घट गया है। इसकी जगह ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन ने ले ली है। वहीं, ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले साइबर अपराधी भी ज्यादा सक्रिय हाे गए हैं। ऐसे में आप साइबर क्राइम के बारे में जानकारी से ही बच सकते हैं। साइबर एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं कि सबसे जरूरी बात है-ऑनलाइन लॉटरी, कैसिनो, गेमिंग, शॉपिंग या फ्री डाउनलोड का लालच देने वाली वेबसाइट्स में अपने क्रेडिट या डेबिट कार्ड्स के डिटेल्स कतई न डालें।

इसके अलावा लुभावने मैसेज के जरिए भेजी जाने वाली प्रमोशनल लिंक पर डायरेक्ट क्लिक करने से बचें। ये लिंक आमतौर पर फिशिंग गिरोहों द्वारा त्योहारों के दौरान भेजी जाती हैं। इन लिंक्स के जरिए उपभोक्ता के अकाउंट नंबर और पासवर्ड हैक कर लिए जाते हैं। ईमेल अकाउंट का पासवर्ड तो तुरंत हैक हो जाता है। फिर इसका दुरुपयोग आसानी से किया जा सकता है।

जानिए साइबर ठग कैसे शिकार बना रहे हैं आम लोगों को, ठगी होने पर बैंक को तुरंत सूचना दें

फिशिंग मेल, मैसेज और कॉल से सावधान रहें : फिशिंग का मतलब होता है लालच देकर फ्रॉड करना। आजकल मैसेज, कॉल और मेल के जरिए ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। आईफोन समेत तमाम ब्रांडेड फोन, लैपटॉप और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एसेसरीज मामूली दामों पर ऑफर किए जा रहे हैं। फर्जी बैंकर बनकर कैशबैक और क्रेडिट कार्ड ऑफर करना भी काफी चलन में है। इसी तरह के लालच देकर कस्टमर से उसकी प्राइवेट डिटेल ली जा रही है और बाद में उनके अकाउंट को खाली कर दिया जा रहा है।

कुकीज को डिलीट करना न भूलें : ब्राउजर के जरिए पेमेंट करने पर सिस्टम कुकीज इनेबल करने को कहता है। कुकीज इनेबल करने पर आपकी डिटेल कोडिंग की भाषा में ब्राउजर के सर्वर पर सेव हो जाती है। अगर आप ट्रांजेक्शन के बाद कुकीज डिलीट नहीं करते हैं तो हैकर्स के लिए आपकी डिटेल को रीड करना आसान हो जाता है। इसलिए ब्राउजर की सेटिंग में जाकर कुकीज डिलीट करें।

अलर्ट नोटिफिकेशन ऑन रखें : गूगल पे, फोन पे और पेटीएम जैसे मनी वाॅलेट पर मनी रिक्वेस्ट की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। यानी आपको कोई भी पेमेंट करने के लिए रिक्वेस्ट भेज सकता है। इसके बाद एक क्लिक पर आपके अकाउंट से पेमेंट हाे जाएगा। सभी वाॅलेट एप पर नोटिफिकेशन की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। कोई आपके वाॅलेट में लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करेगा तो आपको अलर्ट आएगा, आप परमिशन डिनाई भी कर सकते हैं।

फेक फ्रेंड से बचना जरूरी: साइबर क्राइम की दुनिया में एक नया तरीका ट्रेंड में है। इसमें आपके क्लोज फ्रेंड के नाम से फर्जी प्रोफाइल बनाकर फेसबुक या इंस्टाग्राम पर नई रिक्वेस्ट भेजी जाती है। फिर मैसेज भेजकर इमरजेंसी के नाम पर पैसा मांगा जाता है। फर्जी प्रोफाइल में फोटो से लेकर इन्फो तक सबकुछ हूबहू डाली जा रही है, जिससे शक नहीं होता। लेकिन कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखकर आप यह पता कर सकते हैं कि प्रोफाइल फर्जी है या नहीं।

कस्टमर केयर के नाम पर भी हो रहा फ्रॉड : आजकल हर प्रोडक्ट और सर्विस के लिए कस्टमर सपोर्ट उपलब्ध हैं। कोई दिक्कत होने पर लोग कस्टमर केयर नंबर खोजने लगते हैं। साइबर अपराधियों ने पहले से ही इंटरनेट पर कस्टमर सपोर्ट के नाम खुद का नंबर डाल रखा है।

लोग उसे ही कस्टमर सपोर्ट नंबर समझ कर कॉल कर देते हैं। फर्जी कस्टमर केयर चलाने वलो अपराधी उनसे उनकी पर्सनल डिटेल लेकर फ्रॉड को अंजाम देते हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक गूगल पे, फोन पे, पेटीएम के सबसे ज्यादा फर्जी कस्टमर सपोर्ट नंबर हैं।

सेफ रहने के ये हैं पुख्ता तरीके : साइबर एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं कि ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड के दो सबसे बड़े कारण कार्ड क्लोनिंग एवं पासवर्ड की चोरी है। इससे बचने का सबसे बड़ा उपाय है कि एटीएम और पीओएस मशीनों में बिना डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड के भी पेमेंट की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी जाए।

इसके बाद स्टेटिक पिन नंबर की जगह हर ट्रांजेक्शन के लिए डायनामिक पिन नंबर ओटीपी की तरह जनरेट किया जाए, जिसे एटीएम एवं प्वाइंट ऑफ सेल्स मशीनों में फीड कर पैसे भी निकाले जा सकें। दूसरा उपाय है कि सरकार के भीम यूपीआई या अन्य बड़ी कंपनियों के यूपीआई एप्स का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल किया जाए।

फ्रॉड होने पर बैंक काे सूचना दें : आरबीआई की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, धोखाधड़ी की सूचना दर्ज कराने के बाद ट्रांजेक्शन की पूरी जिम्मेदारी बैंक पर होती है। यदि तय प्रक्रिया के मुताबिक संबंधित बैंक को सूचित नहीं किया गया तो जिम्मेदारी उपभोक्ता की होती है। इस स्थिति में बैंक पर रिफंड करने की कानूनी बाध्यता लागू नहीं होती। धोखाधड़ी के शिकार होने पर अपने बैंक के संबंधित अधिकारी और कस्टमर केयर सेंटर पर सूचना दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें