गेम चेंजर:धारीवाल फाॅर्मूले से कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी से छीने 3 निगम, नए निगम ऐसे गठित किए कि बीजेपी के पार्षद 27% घटे, कांग्रेस के 26.5% बढ़े

जयपुर/कोटा18 मिनट पहले
भाजपा का गढ़ माने जाने वाले जयपुर में कांग्रेस पहली बार बोर्ड बनाने जा रही है
  • भाजपा के गढ़ जयपुर में पहली बार कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनेगा
  • जोधपुर में भी एक, कोटा में दोनों निगम बोर्ड बनाने की ओर कांग्रेस

प्रदेश के तीनों बड़े शहरों जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा को 1 साल बाद शहरी सरकार मिल ही गई। मंगलवार को आए नतीजे कांग्रेस के लिए उत्साहित करने वाले रहे, जबकि भाजपा को झटका लगा है। भाजपा का गढ़ माने जाने वाले जयपुर में कांग्रेस पहली बार बोर्ड बनाने जा रही है। वहीं जोधपुर में एक और कोटा में दोनों निगमों में बोर्ड बनाने की ओर है।

यह सब संभव हो सका धारीवाल फॉर्मूले से। दरअसल, कांग्रेस सरकार आते ही गत साल 14 अक्टूबर को तीनों शहरों में 3 की जगह 6 नगर निगम बनाए गए। तीनों शहरों में वार्ड भी 221 से बढ़ाकर 560 कर दिए। इसके शिल्पकार रहे यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल। उनके इस फैसले का खूब विरोध भी हुआ, लेकिन यही फैसला कांग्रेस के लिए गेमचेंजर साबित हुआ।

वार्ड परिसीमन और नए निगम का फायदा मिला

यह सब करिश्मा मात्र 2.25% वोट स्विंग होने से हुआ। कांग्रेस को तीनों शहरों में कुल वोट 39.99% मिले और भाजपा को 37.74% मिले। यानी वार्डों के परिसीमन और नए निगमों के निर्माण की भूमिका सबसे अधिक रही। इससे कांग्रेस को 4 बोर्ड बनाने में सफलता मिली। लिहाजा धारीवाल के लंबे राजनीतिक अनुभव और शहरों के प्रति वार्ड सीमांकन और नव निर्माण के उनके फार्मूले पर मंगलवार को मुहर भी लग गई।

  • 2014 में तीनों शहरों के 221 में से बीजेपी के पास 156 (70.58%) पार्षद थे। कांग्रेस के केवल 44 (19.90%) थे।
  • अब 2020 के चुनाव में 560 में से भाजपा के 242 पार्षद (43.21%) और कांग्रेस के 261 (46.40%) पार्षद जीते हैं।
  • यानी कांग्रेस के पार्षद 26.5% बढ़े, बीजेपी के 27.37% घट गए।

इस बार भाजपा को 7.68% वोट कम, कांग्रेस को 9.91% ज्यादा

