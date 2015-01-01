पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवासी पक्षी:6 हजार किमी का सफर तय करके यूरोप से काेटा आए ग्रे लेग गूज

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही शहरी क्षेत्र के वेटलैंड में स्थानीय और बाहरी पक्षियाें की अच्छी साइटिंग हाेने लगी है। काेटा शहर के आसपास के अभेड़ा तालाब एरिया में इन दिनाें करीब 6000 से अधिक किमी दूर यूराेप से ग्रे-लेग गूज का ग्रुप आ चुका है।

इनदिनाें इसकी अभेड़ा के अलावा आलनिया, उम्मेदगंज सहित साेरसन एरिया में अच्छी साइटिंग हाे रही है। यह पक्षी ग्रुप में नजर आते हैं। ग्रे लेग गूज यूरोप से करीब 6 हजार किमी दूरी तय कर प्रवास के लिए आते हैं। ये सर्दी के सीजन में यहां आते हैं।

अक्टूबर से इनकी एंट्री हाेती हैं जाे अफगानिस्तान, कश्मीर हाेते हुए करीब 6000 किमी दूरी तय कर यहां पहुंचते हैं। फरवरी के मध्य तक यहीं रहते हैं। ये पक्षी हंस से मिलती-जुलती प्रजाति के हैं। यह फाेटाे हाड़ाैती नेचुरलिस्ट साेसाइटी के ट्रेजरार मनीष आर्य ने उपलब्ध करवाया है।

इधर, ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड एरिया में संक्रमित हाे रहे हैं हिमालयन ब्लैक काइट
ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड एरिया में इन दिनाें हिमालयन ब्लैक काइट पक्षियाें में इंफेक्शन हाेने के कारण समस्या हाे रही है। वाइल्ड लाइफ एसीएफ अनुराग भटनागर ने बताया कि इस एरिया में ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड हाेने से यहां इनमें इंफेक्शन हाे रहा है। इसकी जांच करवा रहे हैं।
सभी एरिया में बेहतर है पक्षियाें का मूवमेंट : पूर्व मानद वन्यजीप प्रतिपालक अारएस ताेमर ने बताया कि शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी वेटलैंड और अन्य एरिया में पक्षियाें का अच्छा मूवमेंट बना है। सर्दी के साथ पक्षियाें की वैटलैंड पर अच्छी साइटिंग हाे रही हैं।

