भाजपा नेताओं का फूटा रोष:गुंजल बोले-हार की वजह चुनाव के प्रभारी राजेंद्र राठौड़ से पूछिए, राजावत ने कहा-वसुंधरा राजे की अनदेखी भारी पड़ी पार्टी को

कोटा16 मिनट पहले
  • संदीप शर्मा ने कहा-कांग्रेस ने सत्ता का दुरुपयोग भी किया, दिलावर बोले-चुनाव मैनेजमेंट में खामी रही, फिर भी दक्षिण में बोर्ड बनाएंगे

दोनों निगमों में बीजेपी के प्रदर्शन पर पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक खुलकर सामने आए हैं। पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद गुंजल ने उत्तर निगम में हुई हार के लिए चुनाव समन्वयक उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। गुंजल ने कहा कि ऐसे-ऐसे लोगों को टिकट दिए, जो गत चुनाव में धारीवाल के जयकारे लगा रहे थे।

मैंने पहले ही दिन इस संबंध में प्रदेश नेतृत्व को ई-मेल के माध्यम से सारी स्थिति से अवगत करा दिया था। राठौड़ ने एक होटल में हुई पहली बैठक में कहा था कि प्रदेश में पुरानी जाजम हटाकर संपूर्ण नेतृत्व परिवर्तन की नई जाजम बिछाई जा रही है, इसी से कार्यकर्ताओं में भ्रांति पैदा हो गया था।

पूर्व विधायक भवानी सिंह राजावत ने कहा कि वसुंधरा राजे के शासन में ही जयपुर, जोधपुर व काेटा जैसे शहरों की सूरत बदली। इन चुनावों में प्रदेश नेतृत्व ने टिकट वितरण और प्रचार प्रसार की कमान उन्हें नहीं सौंपकर जो अनदेखी की, उससे ही इन चुनाव परिणामों में पार्टी की दुर्गति हुई है।

कोटा दक्षिण से बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की सरकार है, इन्होंने सरकारी मशीनरी का पूरा दुरुपयोग किया। हर तरह से मतदाताओं पर दबाव बनाया। परिसीमन इस तरह से कर दिया कि इनका फायदा हो। हम कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम में बोर्ड बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे।

रामगंजमंडी से बीजेपी विधायक मदन दिलावर ने स्वीकार किया कि हमारे चुनाव मैनेजमेंट में कहीं न कहीं खामी रही, हालांकि हम कोटा दक्षिण में बोर्ड बनाने का पूरा प्रयास करेंगे। मेरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 8 वार्डों में से 6 में बीजेपी चुनाव जीती है, दो वार्डों में जरूर हमारे प्रत्याशी चुनाव हारे हैं।

वार्डों के गलत सीमांकन का नुकसान हुआ हमें : सोनी
बीजेपी के शहर जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार सोनी ने कहा कि पार्टी के स्तर पर हम इसकी समीक्षा करेंगे। वार्डों के अनैतिक सीमांकन से परिणाम प्रभावित हुए हैं। सामान्य तौर पर निकाय चुनाव के परिणाम राज्य सरकार के पक्ष में जाते हैं। गत भाजपा सरकार में निकाय परिणाम हमारे पक्ष में रहे थे।

कोटा, जयपुर और जोधपुर में भाजपा का ही वर्चस्व रहता था। उसे तोड़ने के लिए वोट बैंक के आधार पर अनैतिक विभाजन और वार्डों का गठन कर कांग्रेस ने कुटिल सफलता प्राप्त की है। कुर्सी प्राप्त करने के लिए कांग्रेस विभिन्न तरह के हथकंडे अपनाती रही है, इस चुनाव में भी यही हुआ।

गुंजल के आराेप गलत, मैंने ऐसी बात नहीं कही : राठाैड़

पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद गुंजल के बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए राजेंद्र राठाैड़ ने कहा कि मैंने किसी बैठक में नेतृत्व परिवर्तन संबंधी बात नहीं कही। यदि काेई ऐसा कह रहा है ताे गलत है। मैं संगठन के काम के लिए काेटा गया था, मैंने अपना काम पूरी लगन से किया। जीत-हार चुनाव का हिस्सा है, सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरी मेहनत की। काेटा दक्षिण में बाेर्ड बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे।

टिकट वितरण की खामियोें का नतीजा भुगतना पड़ा

गुंजल गुट के भाजपाई नेता बृजेश शर्मा नीटू, मंडल अध्यक्ष पंकज साहू, प्रेम सिंह गौड़, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष किशन प्रजापति, सत्य प्रकाश लोधा जिला महामंत्री अतुल कौशल, सफाई समिति के पूर्व अध्यक्ष इंदर कुमार जैन, पूर्व पार्षद विकास तंवर, चंद्रप्रकाश सोनी ने कहा कि टिकट वितरण में हुई गड़बड़ियों का नतीजा हार के रूप में सामने आया है।

कोटा उत्तर निगम में जो 26 वार्ड जीतने वाले थे, उनमें से 17 सीटों पर उन कार्यकर्ताओं एवं प्रत्याशियों को टिकट दिया गया जिन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव में धारीवाल के लिए कार्य किया था। इन सभी नेताओं ने कहा कि शीघ्र ही कोटा उत्तर विधानसभा भारतीय जनता पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का शिष्ट मंडल प्रदेश नेतृत्व से मिलकर स्थिति से अवगत करवाएगा।

