नीट:हाईकोर्ट ने स्टेट काेटे की काउंसलिंग पर लगाई राेक

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नीट के स्टेट काेटे की काउंसलिंग के राउंड 1 के सीट आवंटन का परिणाम जारी हाेने के साथ ही राजस्थान हाईकाेर्ट ने रिपाेर्टिंग और जाॅइनिंग पर राेक लगा दी है। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि यह सूचना राजस्थान स्टेट काउंसलिंग बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर निरंतर फ्लैश कर रही है। आगे की सूचना के लिए स्टूडेंट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट देखते रहें। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट की जयपुर बेंच के अगले आदेश के बाद ही रिपोर्टिंग और जॉइनिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। इससे पहले गुरुवार काे काउंसलिंग के राउंड-1 के तहत सीट आवंटन का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया। आवंटन सूची में कुल 3453 सफल स्टूडेंट्स हैं। रिपाेर्टिंग और जाॅइनिंग के लिए 20 से 25 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया था। सूची के अंतिम स्टूडेंट को जेएनयू इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस एंड रिसर्च, जयपुर में मैनेजमेंट कोटे से एमबीबीएस सीट आवंटित की गई है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि राजस्थान में गवर्नमेंट एमबीबीएस सीट मिलना मुश्किल है। गुरुवार को जारी किए सीट आवंटन परिणाम के अनुसार जनरल कैटेगरी में अंतिम सरकारी एमबीबीएस सीट गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज डूंगरपुर में ऑल इंडिया रैंक 9044 पर आवंटित की गई।

सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग का सीट आवंटन आज
एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी एवं जीएफटीआई की खाली सीटों के लिए सीएसएबी की ओर से दो स्पेशल राउंड काउंसलिंग जारी है। इस स्पेशल राउंड काउंसलिंग की चॉइस फिलिंग समाप्त होने के बाद शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे प्रथम राउंड का सीट आवंटन जारी किया जाएगा।

स्टूडेंट्स जिन्हें प्रथम राउंड सीट आवंटन में पहली बार किसी भी कॉलेज का आवंटन होगा उन्हें 20 से 23 नवंबर के बीच ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी। सामान्य-ओबीसी के लिए 38 हजार व एससी-एसटी के लिए सीट एक्सेप्टेंस फीस 18 हजार रखी है ।

