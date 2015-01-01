पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेकेलोन में बच्चों की मौत का मामला:जेकेलोन में संसाधनों की कमी हो तो बताएं, अगर कमी नहीं तो फिर मौतें क्यों : बिरला

काेटा11 मिनट पहले
अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला।
  • लोकसभा स्पीकर ने ली अधिकारियों की मीटिंग

लाेकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने जेकेलाेन अस्पताल में नवजात बच्चाें की माैत के मामले में शुक्रवार सुबह शक्ति नगर स्थित कैंप कार्यालय पर अधिकारियाें की मीटिंग बुलाई। वे तड़के साढ़े 4 बजे ही काेटा पहुंचे थे। उन्हाेंने सारे हालात की जानकारी ली। करीब आधे घंटे चली बैठक में स्पीकर बिरला ने कहा कि अस्पताल में बच्चाें की माैत बहुत दुखद है।

मॉनिटरिंग पर ज्यादा फोकस करें। संसाधनों की कमी हो तो बताएं, उन्हें बढ़ाया जाएगा। मौत के कारणों का विश्लेषण करें। यदि संसाधन पूरे हैं तो फिर मौतें क्याें हाे रही है? बैठक में कलेक्टर उज्जवल राठौड़, मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना, शिशु रोग विभाग के एचअाेडी डॉ. अमृत लाल बैरवा सहित अन्य चिकित्सक मौजूद रहे। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जेकेलोन अस्पताल संभाग का सबसे बड़ा मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल है। यहां आसपास के जिलों से गंभीर मरीज रेफर होकर आते हैं। बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे ऐसी स्टेज पर हॉस्पिटल पहुंचते हैं, जिन्हें सारे प्रयासों के बावजूद हम नहीं बचा पाते।

मीडिया से बातचीत में बिरला ने कहा नवजात व प्रसूताओं को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए संसाधन, चिकित्सक व स्टाफ को बढ़ाएंगे। पहले भी राज्य सरकार से आग्रह किया था। केंद्र सरकार से भी आग्रह किया है। स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत 35 करोड़ का काम भी शुरू हुआ।

राज्य सरकार ने अभी तक कारगर कदम नहीं उठाए : संदीप
कोटा दक्षिण विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने कहा कि जेके लोन में नवजात बच्चों की मौत के मामलों को 2 दिन से अधिक का समय हो गया है, लेकिन अभी तक राजस्थान सरकार ने जेकेलोन अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति नहीं कि है ना ही कोई कारगर कदम उठाए हैं उन्होने कहा कि सर्दी का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है इसलिये जेके लोन में नवजात बच्चो की सुरक्षा के लिए उचित इंतजाम किए जाने चाहिये विधायक शर्मा ने कहा कि चिकित्सा मंत्री ने जेके लोन की घटना पर केवल दुख जताया है लेकिन अभी तक कोई ठोस कार्यवाही नहीं की।

दोषियों के खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई की जाए : बीजेपी

बीजेपी शहर जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार सोनी के नेतृत्व में पार्टी पदाधिकारियाें ने जेकेलोन में बच्चों की मौत के लिए लापरवाही बरतने वालों के विरुद्ध प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़ से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान अरविन्द सिसोदिया, नेता खंडेलवाल, लक्ष्मण सिंह खींची, मनोज पुरी अादि थे।

सबक लेते तो नहीं जाती बच्चाें की जान : गुंजल

बीजेपी नेता व कोटा उत्तर के पूर्व विधायक प्रहलाद गुंजल ने नवजात शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि अस्पताल प्रशासन यदि समय रहते सुधार के उचित कदम उठा लेता तो यह स्थिति नहीं आती। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व में भी इस अस्पताल की अव्यवस्था के चलते कई शिशु अकाल मृत्यु को प्राप्त हुए हैं।

दाेनाें मेयर व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष ने किया अस्पताल का दाैरा

शहर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी, दाेनाें नगर निगम के मेयर राजीव अग्रवाल व मंजू मेहरा, डिप्टी मेयर पवन मीणा व साेनू कुरैशी ने जेकेलाेन अस्पताल के मुद्दे पर कलेक्टर व चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियाें के साथ मीटिंग की। कलेक्टर कक्ष में हुई इस बैठक में मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. विजय सरदाना, जेकेलाेन अधीक्षक डाॅ. एससी दुलारा, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बीएस तंवर आदि माैजूद रहे। बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने कहा कि अस्पताल में जो भी संसाधन खराब हैं, उनको सही करवाएं, स्टाफ की कमी है तो नर्सिंग कर्मियों को संविदा पर लगाएं, रात में नर्सिंग स्टाफ बढ़ाया जाए।
काेटा काे बदनाम करने की साजिश कर रहे बीजेपी नेता

आरएमआरएस सदस्य व पीसीसी सदस्य क्रांति तिवारी ने इस मामले में बीजेपी नेताओं पर राजनीति करने का आराेप लगाया। तिवारी ने कहा कि बच्चाें की माैत जैसे संवेदनशील विषय पर भी बीजेपी के लाेग राजनीति कर रहे हैं, जाे शर्मनाक है। भाजपा नेता और जनप्रतिनिधि कोटा की छवि को बदनाम करने में लगे हैं। वहीं, जिला कांग्रेस महामंत्री विपिन बरथुनिया ने कहा कि भाजपा के कुछ नेता बच्चों की मौत पर राजनीतिक कर रहे हैं।

राजावत ने किया प्रदर्शन

पूर्व विधायक भवानीसिंह राजावत की अगुवाई में कार्यकर्ताओं ने जेकेलोन अस्पताल पर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों उन्होंने चिकित्सा मंत्री के इस्तीफे की मांग की। राजावत ने कहा सीएम ने जेकेलोन की अव्यवस्था सुधारने भरोसा दिलाया था, लेकिन नहीं सुधारी।

