हांडीपाली मंदिर:900 साल पुराने मंदिर की अनदेखी, पर्यटन स्थल बना सकती है सरकार

कोटा10 मिनट पहले
  • नागर शैली में बना हाड़ौती का एकमात्र मंदिर है, विभाग नहीं ले रहा सुध

काेटा से करीब 100 किमी दूर अयाना राेड स्थित हांडी पाली शिव मंदिर की पुरात्तत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग की ओर से सुध नहीं ली है। जबकि यह मंदिर हाड़ाैती में एक मात्र नागर शैली में बना है जाे करीब 900 साल से अधिक पुराना है। यह मंदिर यहां बहने वाली बाणगंगा नदी के किनारे बना है। मंदिर परिसर में प्राचीन गुफा भी है।

मंदिर की कलात्मकता देखते ही बनती है। पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग के अधीन इस मंदिर का अभी तक इसके कंजर्वेशन और रिनाेवेशन के प्रपाेजल विभाग की ओर से नहीं भिजवाए हैं। मंदिर की कलात्मकता के चलते यहां से मूर्तियां भी तस्कर उखाड़कर ले गए हैं। लेकिन, बाद में ग्रामीणाें की मदद से बरामद कर ली थी। ग्रामीण अनिल दाधीच का कहना है िक यह मंदिर महाभारत काल का है। इसके यहां प्रमाण भी हैं। विभाग की अाेर से पर्यटन के रूप में पहचान के लिए गार्डन से लेकर टाॅयलेट फैसिलिटी सहित अन्य सुविधाएं हाेनी चाहिए।

विधायक रामनारायण मीणा विधानसभा में उठा चुके हैं मुद्दा

हांडीपाली मंदिर की धराेहर की स्थिति काे सुधारने के लिए विधानसभा में विधायक रामनारायण मीणा सवाल उठा चुके हैं। उन्हाेंने विधानसभा में सरकार से पूछा कि इटावा (कोटा) क्षेत्र में स्थित हांडी पाली शिव मंदिर संरक्षण, साैंदर्यीकरण एवं अन्य विकास कार्य करवाने के संबंध में कार्रवाई करने का विचार रखती है? यदि हां, तो कब तक व नहीं, तो क्यों? इसके जवाब में सरकार ने मना कर दिया हैं। जबकि हाड़ाैती में यह 11 वीं शताब्दी का प्राचीन मंदिर हैं। जाे कि इसकी कलात्मकता के चलते एक अधिक दिकपाल, सुर संुदरी सहित अन्य कलात्मकता लिए हुए हैं।

किंवदंति : पांडवाें ने बनाया यह मंदिर
क्षेत्र के विनाेद नागर सहित अन्य लाेगाें ने बताया कि इस मंदिर काे लेकर अलग-अलग किंवदंतियां हैं। यह मंदिर महाभारत काल में पांडवाें द्वारा बनाया बताते हैं। कुछ लाेग हिडम्बा राक्षिणी द्वारा बनाने की बात कहते हैं। साथ ही इसकी अन्य किंवदंतिया क्षेत्र में प्रचलित है।

  • यह 11 वीं शताब्दी का प्राचीन मंदिर हैं। यह नागर शैली में बना यह मंदिर हाड़ाैती में विशेष है। विभाग की ओर से सुरक्षा के लिए गार्ड नियुक्त किया हुआ है। मंदिर के कंजर्वेशन और रिनाेवेशन के प्रस्ताव भिजवाने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। - उमरावसिंह, संभागीय अधीक्षक पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग

इधर, रियासतकालीन धाबाइयाें के मंदिर के लिए 50 लाख जारी

किशाेरपुरा गेट के पास बने रियासतकालीन धाबाईयाें के मंदिर के रिनाेवेशन कार्य जारी है, जाे दिसंबर तक पूरा हाेने की उम्मीद है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से राज्य याेजना के तहत 50 लाख का बजट इसके रिनाेवेशन, कंजर्वेशन के लिए स्वीकृत था। पर्यटन विभाग ने इस धराेहर के संरक्षण के लिए अप्रैल से कार्य शुरू किया था, जाे दिसंबर तक पूरा हाेने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में यह काेटा की धराेहर नए लुक में दर्शनार्थियाें और सैलानियाें काे नजर आएगी। पर्यटन अधिकारियाें ने बताया मंदिर के मूलस्वरूप बरकरार रखते हुए कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं।

