पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अहमदाबाद में चला सी-प्लेन:काेटा में 82 साल पहले चंबल नदी में चल चुका है, एक्सपर्ट बोले- टूरिस्ट के लिए यह हो सकता है बेहतर

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोटा में टूरिस्ट को आकर्षित करने के लिए कई हैं व्यू प्वाइंट, यहां भी चल सकता है सी-प्लेन

गुजरात में देसी विदेशी पर्यटकाें काे लुभाने के लिए अहमदाबाद में साबरमती रिवर फ्रंट और नर्मदा के केवडिया में स्थित स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के बीच सी-प्लेन सुविधा शुरू हाे चुकी है। ऐसा सी-प्लेन काेटा में चंबल नदी में भी चलाया जा सकता है। यहां सी-प्लेन चलाने की पूरी संभावना है। काेटा में नवंबर 1938 में चंबल नदी में सी-प्लेन उतारा जा चुका है।

एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि प्रदेश में सालभर बहने वाली एक मात्र नदी काेटा की चंबल है। इसमें आसानी से टूरिस्ट के लिए सी-प्लेन बेहतर हाे सकता है। हालांकि गुजरात के अलावा देश के उत्तराखंड, उत्तरप्रदेश, आंध्र प्रदेश, राजस्थान सहित अन्य प्रदेशाें में भी सी-प्लेन सुविधा शुरू करने की याेजना है। ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि प्रदेश में चंबल में भी आसानी से सी-प्लेन सुविधा शुरू हो।

यहां सी-प्लेन की फिजिबिलिटी इसलिए सार्थक है कि ठीक 82 साल पहले चंबल नदी में नवंबर 1938 में सी-प्लेन उतारा जा चुका है। राव माधाेसिंह म्यूजियम ट्रस्ट के क्यूरेटर पं. आशुताेष दाधीच ने बताया कि पूर्व महाराव उम्मेदसिंह द्वितीय के कार्यकाल में 1938 में यहां राॅयल एयर फाेर्स के सी-प्लेन में खराबी आने के कारण इसकी इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग चंबल में करवाई गई थी। यहां इसे सही करवाकर लैंड भी करवाया था। उन्हाेंने बताया कि यहां पर पानी की उपलब्धता के कारण ही सी-प्लेन काे सही किया था।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: यहां सी-प्लेन शुरू हुआ ताे हाड़ाैती की देश में बनेगी विशेष पहचान

पर्यटन विभाग के रिटायर्ड डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि प्रदेश में चंबल नदी ही एक मात्र ऐसी नदी है जाे सालभर बहती है। यहां पर आसानी से सी-प्लेन टूरिस्ट के लिए बेहतर सुविधा हाे सकती है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि विदेशी टूरिस्ट की राजस्थान काे लेकर एक छवि है कि यह मरूस्थलीय यानी रेत-धाेराें का प्रदेश है।

लेकिन, हाड़ाैती में सी-प्लेन की सुविधा हाेने से उन्हें हाड़ाैती के चंबल के नजाराें से लेकर यहां हरियाली के अलावा पुरा-धराेहर देखने का भी मौका मिलेगा। ऐसे में यहां टूरिस्ट के लिए बेहतर नया व्यू प्वाइंट नजर आएगा। चंबल में सी-प्लेन के लिए सरकार की ओर से प्रयास हाेने चाहित, ताकि हाड़ाैती काे टूरिज्म के क्षेत्र में एक नई पहचान मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें