यातायात:कोटा-नागदा के बीच कल से चलेगी इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेन

कोटा13 घंटे पहले
23 सितंबर से रेलवे कोटा नागदा के बीच आरक्षित इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाएगा। यह ट्रेन लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला की पहल पर चलाई जाएगी। ये ट्रेन आगामी आदेश तक या नियमित गाड़ियों की सेवा बहाल होने तक चलाई जाएगी।

इस विशेष ट्रेन में केवल आरक्षित टिकट धारक यात्री ही यात्रा कर सकेंगे। ट्रेन कोटा से प्रतिदिन सुबह 7.30 बजे रवाना होकर डकनिया तलाब से 7.49 बजे, दरा से 8.20 बजे, मोड़क से 8.37 बजे, रामगंजमंडी से 8.49 बजे, भवानीमंडी से 9.10 बजे, शामगढ़ से 9.35 बजे, सुवासरा से 9.50 बजे, चौमहला से 10.10 बजे, विक्रमगढ़ आलोट से 10.35 बजे, महिदपुर से 11 बजे रवाना होकर 11.35 बजे नागदा पहुंचेगी।

वापसी में नागदा से दोपहर 3 बजे रवाना होकर, महिदपुर से 3.15 बजे,‌ विक्रमगढ़ आलोट से 3.35 बजे, चौमहला से 3.55 बजे, सुवासरा से 4.10 बजे, शामगढ़ से 4.25 बजे, भवानीमंडी 4.50 बजे, रामगंजमंडी शाम को 5.10 बजे, मोड़क 5.22 बजे, दरा से 5.45 बजे चलकर शाम 7 बजे कोटा पहुंचेगी।

