पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आंदोलन:जनशताब्दी रद्द, आज राजधानी नहीं आएगी, 30 ट्रेनें परिवर्तित रूट से चलेंगी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण मंगलवार को तीसरे दिन भी दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग प्रभावित रहा। मुंबई-दिल्ली राजधानी एक्सप्रेस बुधवार को तड़के कोटा नहीं आएगी। कोटा से हजरत निजामुद्दीन व हजरत निजामुद्दीन से कोटा के बीच चलने वाली जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस रद्द रही। 30 ट्रेनों को परिवर्तित रूट से चलाया गया। ट्रेनों के परिवर्तित रूप से चलने के कारण कई ट्रेनें घंटों देरी से कोटा पहुंची।

कोटा-देहरादून नंदा देवी एक्सप्रेस को सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाया गया। देहरादून-कोटा के बीच चलने वाली नंदा देवी परिवर्तित रूप से चलने के कारण 4 घंटे 45 मिनट देरी से कोटा पहुंची। अमृतसर-मुंबई स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल भी कोटा नहीं आई। इस ट्रेन से कोटा से मुंबई, नागदा, भवानी मंडी, शामगढ़ सूरत की तरफ यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को अपनी यात्रा रद्द करनी पड़ी।

परिवर्तित रूट से चलाई जाएंगी ये ट्रेनें

  • मुजफ्फरपुर-बांद्रा अवध एक्सप्रेस को भरतपुर, बांदीकुई, जयपुर, सवाई माधोपुर हाेकर चलेगी।
  • पुणे-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस नागदा, मथुरा हाेकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • बांद्रा-अमृतसर पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस नागदा, बीना, मथुरा हाेकर चलेगी।
  • नई दिल्ली-इंदौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस को जयपुर, सवाई माधोपुर होकर चलाया।
  • अमृतसर-मुंबई स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल को मथुरा, बीना, नागदा होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस को चंदेरिया, जयपुर, होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • बलसाड़-हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस को सवाईमाधोपुर, जयपुर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • भावनगर-आसनसोल ट्रेन को सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर, बांदीकुई, भरतपुर होकर चलेगी।
  • मुंबई-अमृतसर स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल को बीना, मथुरा होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • बांद्रा-गोरखपुर अवध एक्सप्रेस को सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर, बांदीकुई, भरतपुर होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • एर्नाकुलम-त्रिवेंद्रम के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन को नागदा, बीना होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • त्रिवेंद्रम-नई दिल्ली के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन को नागदा, बीना, मथुरा होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • बांद्रा-हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाया जाएगा।
  • बांद्रा-अमृतसर पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस को नागदा, बीना, मथुरा होकर चलाया जाएगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें