एजुकेशन:अगले साल 4 बार होगा जेईई मेन, पहली परीक्षा फरवरी में

काेटा34 मिनट पहले
  • फरवरी, मार्च, अप्रैल और मई में हाेगा एग्जाम, स्टूडेंट्स 12 बार दे सकेंगे ये परीक्षा

देश की सबसे बड़ी इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा जेईई मेन अब साल में 4 बार होगी। एनटीए की वेबसाइट पर जारी सूचना के अनुसार अब साल में परीक्षा फरवरी, मार्च, अप्रैल और मई में आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा का पैटर्न भी बदला गया है। एनटीए ने एग्जाम का शेड्यूल भी जारी किया था, लेकिन शाम को इसको हटा लिया। इससे स्टूडेंट्स असमंजस की स्थिति में हैं। कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा के अनुसार एग्जाम की डेट पर असमंजस की वजह से ब्रोशर हटाया गया है। इसे नए सिरे से फाइनल करके दोबारा जारी किया जाएगा।

2 सेक्शन में होगा पेपर, पहले भाग में निगेटिव मार्किंग

आहूजा ने बताया कि वर्ष 2021 में होने वाली जेईई मेन परीक्षा में 90 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। प्रश्नपत्र दो भागों में होगा। सेक्शन ए में 20 बहुविकल्पीय सवाल दिए जाएंगे। वहीं सेक्शन बी में न्यूमेरिकल वैल्यू बेस्ड 10 सवाल दिए जाएंगे। इन 10 में से कोई 5 सवाल स्टूडेंट्स को हल करने होंगे। इस तरह तीनाें विषयाें में 90 में से 75 प्रश्न हल करने हाेंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न 4 अंकों का होगा।

सेक्शन ए में सही उत्तर देने पर 4 अंक मिलेंगे और गलत उत्तर पर निगेटिव मार्किंग होगी। सेक्शन बी में निगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होगी। आहूजा ने बताया कि ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि जेईई मेन में एक ही वर्ष में 4 अवसर दिए जा रहे हैं। ससाल के चाराें एग्जाम काे एक ही अटेंप्ट माना जाएगा। यानी अब स्टूडेंट्स 3 साल में 12 बार एग्जाम दे सकेंगे। बेस्ट स्कोर के आधार पर मेरिट घोषित होगी।

नीट: मैनेजमेंट कोटे की 226 एमबीबीएस सीटें खाली

स्टेट काउंसलिंग बोर्ड की ओर से जारी राउंड-2 की सीट मैट्रिक्स के अनुसार गवर्नमेंट काॅलेजाें की सभी सीटें आवंटित की जा चुकी हैं। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को पहले चरण में सुबह 8 बजे रिपोर्ट करने वाले कंबाइंड स्टेट रैंक-2301 से 2800 तक के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए सिर्फ एमबीबीएस की मैनेजमेंट सीटें ही खाली हैं।

गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज भीलवाड़ा, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर, भरतपुर, झालावाड़ और सीकर में मैनेजमेंट काेटे की कुल 226 सीटें खाली हैं। गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज भीलवाड़ा, चूरू और पाली सभी में मैनेजमेंट कोटे की 32 एमबीबीएस सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी मैनेजमेंट कोटे की 26 एमबीबीएस सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। वहीं प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में अभी 581 एमबीबीएस सीटें खाली हैं।

जवाहर नवोदय स्कूल में ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई

जवाहर नवाेदय स्कूल खैराबाद में ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर कक्षा 6 के लिए 29 दिसंबर और कक्षा 9 के लिए 31 दिसंबर कर दी है। वाइस प्रिंसिपल पीसी कानव के अनुसार सीबीएसई की ओर से अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर हाेने वाली यह प्रवेश परीक्षा पूर्व निर्धारित तिथि काे कक्षा 6 के लिए 10 अप्रैल और कक्षा 9 के लिए 13 फरवरी काे हाेगी।

