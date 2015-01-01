पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Jekelon's Dreaded Death Rate, Beating 20% Of Infants Up To 28 Days Of Age Every Year, Compared To An Average Of 16% In The Country

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:जेकेलोन की डरावनी डेथ रेट, यहां हर साल 28 दिन तक के 20% शिशुओं की माैत, जबकि देश में ये औसत 16%

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • देश से भी 4 फीसदी ज्यादा है जेकेलाेन में शिशु मृत्यु दर, इस साल 3482 बच्चे भर्ती हुए, 640 की माैत

नियोनेटल (0 से 28 दिन के नवजात शिशु) डेथ रेट के मामले में कोटा का जेकेलोन अस्पताल के आंकड़े चिंताजनक हैं। हालात ये हैं कि यहां भर्ती हाेने वाले बच्चाें की डेथ रेट देश के औसत से भी आगे है। इसकी हकीकत जानने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने बीते तीन साल में जेकेलोन अस्पताल के एनआईसीयू से नवजाताें की मौतों के आंकड़े लिए। इसमें पता चला कि यहां भर्ती हाेने वाले 18 से 20 प्रतिशत तक नवजात शिशुओं की मौत हो रही है, जबकि भारत में इसका औसत अधिकतम 16 प्रतिशत तक है, वह भी तब, जब बच्चे आउटबॉर्न यानी बाहर जन्म लेने के बाद संबंधित अस्पताल पहुंचे हों। नेशनल नियोनेटल पेरीनेटल डेटाबेस की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इनबॉर्न यानी उसी हाॅस्पिटल में पैदा होने वाले बच्चों के मामले में तो भारत का नियोनेटल डेथ रेट 5 प्रतिशत ही माना जाता है, आउटबॉर्न के मामले में यह 16 प्रतिशत तक है। जेकेलोन में इनबॉर्न व आउटबॉर्न दोनों श्रेणी के बच्चे होते हैं, ऐसे में यहां का डेथ रेट तो देश के आउटबॉर्न औसत से और कम होना चाहिए, लेकिन स्थिति उलट है। यहां के एनआईसीयू में 100 में से 18-20 बच्चों की मौत हो रही है।

बीमारियों के अलावा संक्रमण भी बच्चों की मौत की बड़ी वजह

एनआईसीयू में मौत का प्रमुख कारण है लो बर्थ वेट। वहीं, पीलिया, गंदा पानी फेफड़ों में जाना, श्वास संबंधी समस्याएं, जन्मजात दिल की बीमारी, दौरे आना और कई तरह के संक्रमण प्रमुख कारण रहे हैं।

ये 3 कमियां साबित हो रहीं जानलेवा
1. नियोनेटोलॉजिस्ट नहीं : सालाना हजारों बच्चों के इलाज के केंद्र जेकेलोन अस्पताल में नियोनेटेलॉजिस्ट नहीं है। पिछली बार भी नवजात बच्चों की मौत का मुद्दा उठा तो यह बात प्रमुखता से सामने आई थी कि एक नियोनेटोलॉजिस्ट होना चाहिए, ताकि नवजात बच्चों को स्पेशल केयर मिल सके।

2. आईसीयू बेड्स कम : यहां रोगी भार के अनुपात में एनआईसीयू3. बेड कम हैं। कई बार 80 नवजात एडमिट होते हैं, जबकि बेड 54 ही हैं। ऐसे में एक-एक वार्मर पर दो से तीन बच्चे एडमिट किए जाते हैं, जिससे क्रॉस इंफेक्शन का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

3. इंफेक्शन : नवजातों के एनआईसीयू में प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो नहीं किए जाते। बिना मास्क व गाउन पहने तीमारदार अंदर बैठे रहते हैं। आईसीयू में सीलन या पानी टपकने जैसी समस्याएं भी सामने आ चुकी हैं। इससे इंफेक्शन फैलने का खतरा रहता है।

नर्सिंग केयर काफी अहम

एक्सपर्ट्स की मानें तो एनआईसीयू होते ही इसीलिए है कि वहां गंभीर हालत में अाए बच्चों को बचाया जा सके। इसके लिए पूरे देश में एनआईसीयू केयर पर विशेष फोकस किया गया और अब तो सभी जिलों में एनआईसीयू शुरू किए जा चुके हैं। इसमें प्रत्येक बेड पर एक नर्सिंग कर्मचारी होना चाहिए। जेकेलोन में तो कुछ समय पहले तक 5 से 7 बच्चों पर एक नर्सिंगकर्मी था।
एक्सपर्ट : डेडिकेटेड स्टाफ व डाॅक्टराें की टीम जरूरी

डाॅ. महेंद्र गुप्ता - नियाेनेटाेलाॅजिस्ट
एनएनपीडी के हिसाब से देश में नियाेनेटल डेथ रेट इनबाॅर्न के मामले में 5 प्रतिशत और आउटबाॅर्न के मामले में अधिकतम 16 प्रतिशत है। इससे ज्यादा डेथ हाेना सभी के लिए चिंता का विषय है। नियाेनेटल अाईसीयू में एेसे बच्चे हाेते हैं, जिनके इशाराें से हमें यह समझना हाेता है कि बच्चे में क्या तकलीफ है। उसे दवा देने के तरीके भी अलग हाेते हैं। इसके लिए ट्रेंड स्टाफ व डेडिकेटेड डाॅक्टराें की टीम की जरूरत हाेती है।

8 साल में देश में 62.40 लाख नवजातों की माैत

वर्ष 2008 से 2015 के बीच भारत में 1.11 करोड़ बच्चे अपना पांचवां जन्मदिन नहीं मना पाए। इनमें से 62.40 लाख बच्चों की जन्म के 28 दिन के अंदर ही मौत हो गई। भारत सरकार के सैंपल रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्वे के अनुसार, वर्ष 2015 में हर घंटे 74 नवजात शिशुओं का दिल काम करना बंद कर रहा था, जबकि 2008 से 2015 के बीच हर घंटे 89 नवजात शिशुओं की मौत हुई। वैश्विक नवजात मृत्यु दर 29.4 प्रति हजार है, जबकि देश में 33 है।

हद है, एक वॉर्मर पर 3-3 बच्चे

जेकेलोन में बच्चों की मौत पर मचे हंगामे के बावजूद वहां की व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार नहीं है। 10 दिसंबर को एक साथ 12 बच्चों की मौत के बाद पहुंची राज्य सरकार की जांच टीम ने यहां की व्यवस्थाएं और गंदगी देखकर साफ कहा था कि ये तो सोर्स ऑफ इंफेक्शन है।

अभी भी हालात कमोबेश वही हैं, बुधवार को भी भास्कर टीम जेकेलोन पहुंची तो वहां एक ही वार्मर में 3-3 बच्चे दिखे। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि ये स्थिति घातक हो सकती है क्योंकि किसी बीमार बच्चे से दूसरे बच्चे को आसानी से संक्रमण हो सकता है।

