खेल-खिलाड़ी:340 किलो वजन उठा कमलजीत बनीं कोटा पावर वूमन, 585 किलो उठा अभिलाष बने काेटा पावर मैन

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लिफ्टिंग संघ की ओर से आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में विजेता खिलाड़ी। - Dainik Bhaskar
लिफ्टिंग संघ की ओर से आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में विजेता खिलाड़ी।
  • कोटा जिला लिफ्टिंग संघ की प्रतियाेगिता में दिखाया दम-खम

काेटा जिला लिफ्टिंग संघ की ओर से आयोजित प्रथम दो दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता सेंट जोसेफ स्कूल में हुई। इसका शुभारंभ डॉ. अक्षय सक्सेना, डॉ. सौरभ शर्मा, डॉ. अभिमन्यु शर्मा सहित संघ अध्यक्ष लोकेश सुमन, सचिव अशोक आदित्य ने किया। यह प्रतियाेगिता दिवंगत देवता मुनीष कुमार शुक्ला स्मृति में आयाेजित की जा रही है। आयोजन सचिव गोपाल शृंगी ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में 100 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया। महिला वर्ग में कमलजीत कौर 340 किलोग्राम वजन उठाकर कोटा पाॅवर वूमन रही। वहीं 585 किलोग्राम वजन उठाकर अभिलाष शर्मा कोटा पाॅवर मैन बने।

इनके अलावा महिला 0 से 47 किलोग्राम वर्ग में वंशिका मेहरा प्रथम, 47 से 52 किलो ग्राम में आकांक्षा माथुर प्रथम, 52 से 57 किलोग्राम में पूजा शर्मा प्रथम, 57 से 63 किलोग्राम में शोभा माथुर प्रथम, 63 से 72 किलोग्राम में कमलजीत कौर प्रथम, चंचल द्वितीय रही। पुरुष वर्ग में 0 से 59 किलो ग्राम तरुण वंशवानी प्रथम, चिराग मीणा द्वितीय, राजेंद्र कुमार तृतीय रहे। नीरज चीता द्वितीय रहे। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी ने पुरस्कार दिए। अशोक आदित्य, सतीश नागर, सुधीर चौहान, ललित भट्ट रेफरी रहे।

गोपालपुरा प्रीमियम लीग में मांदलिया ने डीसीएम काे हराया

​​​​​​​पंचायत समिति काल्याखेड़ी क्षेत्र में गोपालपुरा प्रीमियर लीग की ओर से आयोजित ग्रामीण क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता आयोजन शुक्रवार को हुआ। मंडाना टोल टीम एवं गोपालपुरा टीम के बीच हुए मुकाबले में गोपालपुरा टीम ने 56 रनों से विजय हासिल की। आयोजन समिति के अनिल मीणा ने बताया कि गुरुवार को मांदलिया व डीसीएम की टीम के बीच हुए मैच में मांदलिया ने जीत दर्ज की।

रेनबो और इंडियन क्लब ने जीते मैच

कोटा जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में आयोजित की जा रही सीनियर ए डिवीजन क्रिकेट लीग प्रतियोगिता के सुपर लीग चरण में शुक्रवार काे यूनिक क्लब बनाम रेनबो क्लब के बीच एवं इंडियन क्लब बनाम ब्रिलिएंट क्लब के बीच मैच खेले गए। कोटा जिला क्रिकेट संघ के सचिव अमीन पठान ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे खेले गए पहले मैच में यूनिक क्लब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 164 रन बनाए। काकू ने 40, रामचंद्र ने 38 और परिषेक जांगिड़ ने 17 रन बनाए। रेनबो के अमित ने 3 विकेट लिए। 165 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रेनबो क्लब की टीम ने अच्छी शुरुआत की।

सलामी बल्लेबाज कपिल यादव ने 56 रन बनाए जबकि साकेत शर्मा ने नाबाद 54 रन और सचिन ने नाबाद 22 रनों की पारी खेलते हुए टीम को 29.5 ओवर में 3 विकेट के नुकसान पर 165 रन बनाकर 7 विकेट से जीत दिला दी। यूनिक क्लब की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए ऋषभ को दो विकेट मिले तथा महिपाल ने 1 विकेट अपने नाम किया। रेनबो क्लब ने यह मैच आसानी से 7 विकेट से जीत लिया। मैच के बाद नाबाद 54 रन बनाने और 1 विकेट लेने वाले साकेत शर्मा को माध्यमिक शिक्षा अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रदीप चाैधरी ने मैन ऑफ द मैच पुरस्कार प्रदान किया।

शुक्रवार काे खेले गए दूसरे मैच में इंडियन क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। सलामी बल्लेबाजों ने टीम को अच्छी शुरुआत दी और टीम बड़ा स्कोर बनाने में कामयाब रही। बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सिद्धार्थ शर्मा ने 56 रन बनाए, एहसान खान ने 52 रनों की अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली तथा अनस अली ने 36 रनों का योगदान किया। इंडियन क्लब ने निर्धारित 35 ओवर में छह विकेट के नुकसान पर 225 रनों का चुनौतीपूर्ण स्कोर बनाया।

