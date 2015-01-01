पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खनन माफिया से गठजोड़ पर खातोली एसएचओ लाइन हाजिर

काेटा32 मिनट पहले
  • 8 पुलिसकर्मियों को भी लाइन हाजिर किया गया

बजरी माफिया से मिलीभगत पर ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चाैधरी ने खाताेली एसएचओ समेत 8 कर्मियाें काे लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। एसपी ने बताया कि लगातार खनन माफिया से मिलीभगत की शिकायत के बाद खातोली थाना पुलिस पर कार्रवाई हुई है। इसमें खातोली एसएचओ छाजू सिंह, 2 हेड कांस्टेबल और 5 कांस्टेबलों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। चौधरी ने बताया कि आरोपी पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की गई है। जब तक जांच पूरी नहीं हो जाती है, तब तक उनकाे लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है। जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
प्रदेश में 500 पुलिसकर्मियों पर गिर चुकी है गाज

खनन माफिया से पुलिस की मिलीभगत का यह काेई पहला मामला है। सुप्रीम काेर्ट की राेक के बाद बजरी माफिया ने पुलिसकर्मियाें से सांठगांठ करके बजरी खनन जारी रखा। ऐसे कई मामलाें में पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई हाे चुकी है। पिछले दिनाें भीलवाड़ा जिले में हनुमान नगर थाने का पूरा स्टाफ ही ही लाइन हाजिर कर दिया था। करीब 2 साल पहले काेटा में भी कुन्हाड़ी थाने की एक चाैकी के सभी पुलिसकर्मियाें पर कार्रवाई हुई थी। इन पर बजरी के ट्रक पास करवाने का आराेप था। सूत्राें के अनुसार प्रदेश भर में करीब 500 पुलिसकर्मियाें पर बजरी माफिया से मिलीभगत के आराेप में कार्रवाई हाे चुकी है।

