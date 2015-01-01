पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:आरकेपुरम में मामूली सी कहासुनी के बाद चाकूबाजी, वीडियो वायरल, बदमाश गिरफ्तार

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
आरकेपुरम में दिनदहाड़े बदमाश युवक पर चाकू से वार करता हुआ।

आरकेपुरम थाना क्षेत्र में एक बदमाश ने शनिवार को दिनदहाड़े चाकूबाजी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चाकूबाजी की वारदात की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई। बदमाश ने कहासुनी के बाद चाकू मारे थे।

वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने मामले में बदमाश के पास से चाकू भी बरामद किया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक स्वामी विवेकानंद नगर सेक्टर 3 में एक किराने की दुकान के पास शनिवार दोपहर दो युवकों में आपसी कहासुनी हो गई। इसके बाद वहां सोनू मीणा पुत्र हेमराज मीणा उम्र 22 वर्ष निवासी बूढ़ादीत हाल किराएदार 14-जी 17, वाॅम्बे योजना आरकेपुरम ने चाकू निकाला और एक-एक करके सबके पीछे चाकू मारने के लिए दौड़ा।

इससे एक युवक के पैर में चाकू की चोट भी आई, लेकिन वे सभी वहां से भाग गए। उक्त पूरा घटनाक्रम का वीडियो इन्हीं युवकों में से किसी ने बनाया और रविवार को उक्त वीडियो सोश्यल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।

पुलिस ने मामले में रविवार को सोनू मीणा को गिरफ्तार किया। सोनू मीणा आदतन बदमाश है, जिसके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट और मारपीट के कुल 8 केस दर्ज है। इसमें 7 आरकेपुरम थाने में ही दर्ज हैं।

शहर में अचानक बढ़ गई चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं, दिनदहाड़े हो रहे हमले

शहर में अचानक चाकूबाजी की वारदातें बढ़ गई। 20 दिन में चाकूबाजी की 6 बड़ी वारदातें हुई। इनमें दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। इन चाकूबाजी में बदमाशों द्वारा मारपीट या चाकू चलाने का कोई बड़ा कारण भी सामने नहीं आया है यानी अब शहर में छोटी-छोटी वजहों पर चाकू निकल रहे हैं।

वारदात होने के बाद भले ही पुलिस बदमाशों को पकड़ ले, लेकिन इससे साफ जाहिर है कि बदमाशों के मन में पुलिस का खौफ कम हुआ हैं। बदमाश अब खुलेआम चाकू लेकर घूमने लगे है और दिनदहाड़े वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। आरकेपुरम थाना क्षेत्र में हुई इस घटना के बाद सामने आए वीडियो से यह हकीकत भी सामने आ गई है।

1. चाकुओं से गोदकर युवक की हत्या कर दी

अनंतपुरा सुभाषनगर कब्रिस्तान के पास 14 नवंबर को गोलू उर्फ इमरान की चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। दोनों विश्वकर्मानगर में वर्कशॉप पर काम करने के लिए जा रहे थे। मोईन बिन्दी व कालू उर्फ बाबू उर्फ सोयब ने बाइक अड़ा कर उन्हें गिराया और चाकुओं से वार किए, जिससे गोलू की मौत हो गई।

2. कार अड़ने पर चाकुओं से गोदकर की हत्या

कुन्हाड़ी में बालिता रोड पर दोस्त की बर्थडे पार्टी मनाने के लिए संस्कार सागते (18) व उसके चार दोस्त 1 नवंबर को गए थे। लौटते समय कार बैक की और वो दूसरी कार से अड़ गई, जिससे वहां मौजूद चांद, लक्की व अन्य ने संस्कार, विजय और दीपक को चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया। जिसमें संस्कार की मौत हो गई।

3. सरेराह चाकुओं से गोदा

आर्य समाज रोड पर 17 नवंबर को नयापुरा मस्जिद चौक कोलीवाड़ा निवासी अंसार को बाइक सवार 3 बदमाशों ने चाकुओं से गोद डाला।

4. चाकुओं से वारकर किया घायल
गुमानपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में मामूली कहासुनी के बाद 17 नवंबर को कोटड़ी गुमानपुरा निवासी सागीर पर बदमाशों ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। उसकी गुमानपुरा के भैया व सल्लू से कहासुनी हुई थी, दोनों ने उस पर चाकुओं से हमला कर उसे घायल कर दिया‌।

5. बाइक क्या अड़ी, जान के दुश्मन बने

कुन्हाड़ी के सकतपुरा में 17 नवंबर को बाइक अड़ने के मामूली से विवाद में 2 बदमाशों ने दो भाईयों पर चाकुओं से इतने वार किए कि दोनों घायल हो गए। घायल पंकज व अरुण के साथ बाइक पर शिवपुरा जा रहे थे। थर्मलगेट से पहले नहर के पास रोड पर सामने से दो लड़के बाइक लेकर आए और उनकी बाइक अड़ने पर विवाद हुआ था।

