टीकाडरण का साइड इफेक्ट:वैक्सीनेशन की दौड़ में प्रदेश में 25वें नंबर पर रहा कोटा, अब तक 65% ने लगवाया टीका, डूंगरपुर-बांसवाड़ा भी हमसे आगे

काेटा2 दिन पहले
काेटा में वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हेल्थ वर्कर आगे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
काेटा में वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हेल्थ वर्कर आगे हैं।
  • राज्य सरकार ने जारी की वैक्सीनेशन रिपोर्ट, 7 दिन में 4812 ने नहीं लगवाया टीका, बूंदी और बारां से भी पिछड़ा कोटा

काेराेना मरीजाें की रिकवरी और बेहद मुसीबत भरे दाैर में भी मरीजाें काे पर्याप्त सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने वाला काेटा काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन में बुरी तरह पिछड़ा हुआ है। पहले फेज में 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण शुरू किया गया है, लेकिन अब तक काेटा में सिर्फ 65 फीसदी वैक्सीनेशन हो सका है।

हमारा टीकाकरण औसत राज्य के औसत ताे कम है ही, बांसवाड़ा और डूंगरपुर जैसे छाेटे जिले भी कोटा से आगे हैं। अब राज्य सरकार जिलों की वैक्सीनेशन परफॉरमेंस की भी रिपोर्ट जारी कर रही है, जिसमें 27 जनवरी काे कोटा का 25वां नंबर था। बूंदी और बारां भी कोटा से आगे हैं। वैक्सीनेशन टारगेट अचीवमेंट के आधार पर रोज यह रिपोर्ट जारी की जा रही है। अब सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जब पहले चरण में हेल्थ वर्कर्स के टीकाकरण में ही यदि कोटा पिछड़ जाएगा तो फिर दूसरे व तीसरे चरण में आम लोगों को टीका लगाने के टारगेट कैसे अचीव होंगे? जबकि देश के टॉप डॉक्टर्स बार-बार कह रहे हैं कि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सेफ है।

वैक्सीनेशन में प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हेल्थ वर्कर्स आगे, एक साइट पर 100% कवरेज
काेटा में वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हेल्थ वर्कर आगे हैं। जबकि सरकारी सेक्टर के कार्मिक अब भी टीकाकरण कराने में ज्यादा रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे। काेटा में बीते कुछ दिनाें में तीन-चार बड़े प्राइवेट हाॅस्पिटलाें में टीके लगाए गए, एक जगह शत प्रतिशत टीकाकरण हुआ, जबकि एक जगह लगातार दाे दिन 95 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा टारगेट अचीव किया गया।

65.03 प्रतिशत रहा अब तक का अचीवमेंट
आरसीएचओ डॉ. देवेंद्र झालानी ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी तक 7 दिन के सेशन चले हैं। लॉन्चिंग 16 जनवरी को हुई थी, इसके बाद 18 व 19 जनवरी, 22 व 23 और 25 और 27 जनवरी को सेशन हुए हैं। इन सात दिनों में कोटा में 13763 लोगों को टीका लगना था, लेकिन 8951 लोग ही टीका लगवाने आए।

सीएम ने की अपील
सीमए अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि राजस्थान में वैक्सीनेशन की स्थिति बाकी राज्यों से बेहतर है। हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को अधिकाधिक संख्या में आगे आना चाहिए। प्रदेश में किसी भी व्यक्ति में वैक्सीन लगने के बाद कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं दिखे हैं।

^लगातार प्रयास कर रहे हैं, लोगों को फोन भी करवा रहे हैं, सभी को यह भी बता दिया कि अब तक कोटा में या राज्य में किसी टीका लगवाने वाले को कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है, इसके बावजूद लोग पीछे हट रहे हैं। - डॉ. देवेंद्र झालानी, आरसीएचओ, कोटा

अब स्कूलाें पर भी ध्यान, 52 बच्चाें के सैंपल लिए
चिकित्सा विभाग ने अब स्कूलाें में कोविड टेस्ट के लिए रैंडम सैंपलिंग शुरू की है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि चिकित्सा सचिव के निर्देशानुसार सभी टीमों को निर्देशित किया है कि अपनी-अपनी पीएचसी से स्कूलों की लाइन लिस्ट लेकर प्रत्येक स्कूलों में रैंडम सैंपलिंग करना सुनिश्चित करें। प्रत्येक टीम को रोजाना 3 स्कूलों में सैंपलिंग करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बुधवार काे पहला दिन था, इसलिए सैंपल कम हुए हैं, स्कूलों से 52 बच्चों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। सैंपलिंग के साथ ही समय-समय पर रैंडम स्क्रीनिंग भी की जाएगी, ताकि बच्चों में किसी तरह के लक्षण हो तो समय पर पता लग पाए। उधर, बुधवार को कोटा में 17 नए मरीज आए। बुधवार को नए रोगियों के मामले में कोटा तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है, जबकि एक्टिव मरीजों के मामले में जयपुर के बाद दूसरा स्थान कोटा का है। जयपुर में 571 तथा कोटा में 410 एक्टिव केस हैं।

42 साइट्स पर 64.64% टीकाकरण
कोटा में बुधवार को भी 42 साइट्स पर कोविड वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। इसमें 64.64 प्रतिशत टारगेट अचीव हुआ। विभाग ने 3816 लोगों को टीका लगवाने के लिए बुलाया था, इनमें से 2467 लोग टीका लगवाने आए। इनमें से 35 साइट्स पर कोविशील्ड और 7 साइट्स पर कोवैक्सीन की डोज लगाई गई। आरसीएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि बुधवार को प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में भी टीकाकरण हुआ। तलवंडी स्थित सुवि हॉस्पिटल में टीकाकरण सत्र के दौरान 67 लोगों को टीका लगाया गया।
यहां वरिष्ठ नेत्र सर्जन डॉ. सुरेश पांडेय, डाॅ. विदुषी शर्मा, नेत्र सर्जन डाॅ. निपुण बागरेचा एवं डाॅ. सत्येंद्र गुप्ता, डाॅ. दिनेश जिंदल आदि ने टीके लगवाए। इसी तरह ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल में सेवारत चिकित्सक संघ के प्रदेश महासचिव डॉ. दुर्गाशंकर सैनी ने कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाया, सीएमएचओ डॉ. तंवर व आरसीएचओ डॉ. देवेंद्र झालानी भी यहां पहुंचे। कोविड प्रभारी डॉ. सौरभ शर्मा ने टिपटा डिस्पेंसरी में टीका लगवाया। सभी ने कहा कि वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है, सभी को आगे आना चाहिए। दादाबाड़ी डिस्पेंसरी पर गायनीकोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. भावना गौतम व उनकी टीम टीकाकरण कराने पहुंची। गुरुवार को 30 साइट्स पर टीकाकरण होगा।

सरकारी सेक्टर में सिर्फ 56.73% ने लगवाई वैक्सीन
1.सरकारी सेक्टर : सरकारी सेक्टर से 1768 हैल्थ केयर वर्कर्स बुलाए थे, इनमें से 1003 आए, यानी सिर्फ 56.73 प्रतिशत लोगों ने टीका लगवाया।
2.प्राइवेट सेक्टर : प्राइवेट सेक्टर से 2048 को बुलाया गया, 1464 लोगों ने टीका लगवाया, यानी 71.48 प्रतिशत लोग टीकाकरण कराने आए।

