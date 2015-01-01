पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:60 साल का हुआ कोटा बैराज, दस साल से मरम्मत को तरस रहा, पहली बार मिला है 17 करोड़ का बजट

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
बैराज की रेलिंग जर्जर हालात में सरिये तक दिखाई देने लगे है।
  • जल संसाधन विभाग का बैराज की मरम्मत और सुरक्षा पर ध्यान नहीं, गेट तक नहीं सुधार पा रहे

हाड़ाैती के सबसे बड़े और सबसे पुराने काेटा बैराज का आज जन्मदिन है, आज ये 60 साल का हाे गया। इन 60 वर्षाें से इसके द्वारा दाईं और बाई मुख्य नहराें के माध्यम से राजस्थान और मध्यप्रदेश की 6.50 लाख हैैक्टेयर भूमि काे सिंचित किया जा रहा है। काेटा सहित बूंदी और भीलवाड़ा शहर की प्यास बुझा रहा है। काेटा सुपर पावर थर्मल काे बिजली बनाने में मदद कर रहा है।

इससे उत्तरी ग्रिड राेशन हाे रहा है। यानी इसके हमारे ऊपर काफी एहसान है और ये हमारी जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा बन चुका है। उसके बावजूद इसके रख-रखाव पर पिछले 10 वर्षाें से काेई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। यहां तक की साल-दर-साल उम्र के साथ-साथ इसकी हालत खस्ता हाेती जा रही है। जल संसाधन विभाग को इसकी मरम्मत का पर्याप्त बजट नहीं मिलने से बांध के 19 गेटाें की रिपेयरिंग नहीं हाे पा रही है। इसके सबसे अहम 2 स्लूज गेट बरसाें से खुले ही नहीं अाैर अब इस स्थिति में अा गए कि यदि खाेल दिया ताे संभवत: बंद नहीं हाे सके, ऐसे में पूरा बांध खाली हाे जाएगा।

गेट के लोहे के रस्साें पर जंग लग चुकी है। इस वर्ष जरूर इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री ने 17 कराेड़ का बजट स्वीकृत किया है, हालांकि अभी वाे राशि आने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है, लेकिन पिछले वर्षाें की अपेक्षा कुछ उम्मीद जगी है।
10 साल में मांगे 19.84 कराेड़, मिले 2.33 कराेड़

जल संसाधन विभाग द्वारा कोटा बैराज की वार्षिक मरम्मत के लिए हर वर्ष एस्टीमेंट बनाकर डिमांड भेजी जाती है। पिछले 10 वर्षाें से ये सिलसिला चल रहा है, लेकिन केवल दाे बार काे छाेड़कर पिछले वर्ष तक केवल हाथखर्ची के लिए 10-15 लाख रुपए ही बजट स्वीकृत किया जाता रहा। वर्ष 2009-10 से लेकर वर्ष 2019-20 तक 19.84 कराेड़ की डिमांड भेजी गई। इसके बदले में 2.33 कराेड़ ही मिले।

चंबल परियाेजना का अंतिम बांध है यह

चंबल परियाेजना के तहत चंबल नदी पर गांधीसागर, जवाहरसागर व राणाप्रताप सागर बांध के बाद वर्ष 1954 में कोटा बैराज का निर्माण शुरू किया गया था। 20 नवंबर, 1960 को प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने इसका उद्घाटन किया था। गत वर्ष बरसात में इस बांध से 60 साल के इतिहास में सर्वाधिक 7.50 लाख क्यूसेक पानी की एक साथ िनकासी की गई थी। इससे पूर्व 1967 में 6.63 लाख क्यूसेक पानी की निकासी की गई थी।

फ्लैश बैक : नेहरूजी ने किया था बैराज का उद्घाटन

नेहरू का काेटा से गहरा जुड़ाव रहा है। आज के दिन 20 नवंबर 1960 काे वे बैराज का उद्घाटन करने काेटा आए थे। तब शहरवासियाें ने उनका स्वागत किया था। धानमंडी निवासी ग्रेन मर्चेंट एसाेसिएशन के ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी एवं फाेर्टी काेटा के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट गुलाबचंद विजय ने बताया कि उस दिन एयरपाेर्ट पर नगरसेठ जम्बूकुमार जैन, कांग्रेस नेता रामकल्याण मालवीया आदि से नहरी तंत्र और शहर के विकास काे लेकर चर्चा की थी।

अधिकारी मनाएंगे बर्थ डे
जल संसाधन विभाग के एसई एडी अंसारी ने बताया कि बैराज हाड़ाैती की शान है और पिछले वर्ष बाढ़ में सभी ने देखा कि किस तरह से इसने गांधी सागर का सारा भार झेला अाैर अडिग खड़ा रहा। मरम्मत की जरूरत ताे इसकाे है, लेकिन बजट काे लेकर परेशानी थी।

कई वर्षाें से बजट की डिमांड की जा रही थी, पहली बार इस वर्ष 17 कराेड़ का बजट मिला है। इसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे चुकी है। बैराज का जन्मदिन हर वर्ष की तरह अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें द्वारा मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर केक काटकर सभी का मुंह मीठा करवाया जाएगा।
देखिए कितना बजट मांगा और कितना मिला

वर्ष डिमांड मिला
2009-10 2.42 कराेड़ 10 लाख
2010-11 2.42 कराेड़ 55.87 लाख
2011-12 2.42 कराेड़ 10 लाख
2012-13 3.34 कराेड़ 10 लाख
2013-14 1.59 कराेड़ 10 लाख
2014-15 1.73 कराेड़ 15 लाख
2015-16 2.25 कराेड़ 15 लाख
2016-17 1.04 कराेड़ 15 लाख
2017-18 1.13 कराेड़ 82.52 लाख
2018-19 1.50 कराेड़ 10 लाख

