कोटा में दिवाली के बाद शुरु होंगी कोचिंग:16 नवंबर के बाद किसी भी दिन शुरू हो सकती हैं कक्षाएं, कोचिंग संस्थानों में सख्ती से फॉलो की जाएगी कोविड गाइडलाइन

कोटा2 मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार से कोचिंग, स्कूल व हॉस्टल संचालकों को मिले आश्वासन में ये संकेत दिए गए थे।
  • 25 हजार से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स कॅरियर सिटी पहुंच चुके हैं

कॅरियर सिटी कोटा में क्लासरूम कोचिंग की इच्छा रखने वाले स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार जल्द खत्म होने को है। कोटा में दिवाली के बाद कभी भी क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू की जा सकती है। राज्य सरकार ने दिवाली तक अवकाश के बाद स्कूल और कोचिंग शुरू करने की संकेत दिए हैं। इसके बाद शहर के कोचिंग संस्थानों में कोविड गाइडलाइन को फॉ करने लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है।

माना जा रहा है कि दिवाली अवकाश के बाद के सप्ताह में कोचिंग क्लासेज के लिए अनुमति दे दी जाएगी। अनलॉक-5 की गाइड लाइन के तहत यहां कक्षा 9 एवं अधिक के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए डाउट काउंटर्स संचालित करना शुरू कर दिया है। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा अनलॉक 5 में विचार-विमर्श के लिए स्कूल व कोचिंग शुरू करने की अनुमति दे दी गई थी। इसके साथ ही 15 अक्टूबर के बाद कभी भी स्कूल व कोचिंग शुरू करने के लिए राज्य सरकारों को अधिकृत किया गया था। पिछले दिनों राज्य सरकार से कोचिंग, स्कूल व हॉस्टल संचालकों को मिले आश्वासन में ये संकेत दिए गए थे कि दिवाली के बाद कोचिंग क्लासेज शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

25 हजार स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचे
क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू होने की संभावनाओं के तहत ही स्टूडेंट्स के कोटा आने का क्रम शुरू हो गया है। अनलॉक-5 की गाइड लाइन जारी होने के बाद से अब तक करीब 25 हजार स्टूडेंट्स कोटा आ चुके हैं। वहीं यहां के कोचिंग संस्थानों में एक लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स प्रवेश ले चुके हैं, जो पढ़ाई शुरू होने के इंतजार में हैं। पढ़ाई शुरू होते ही ये स्टूडेंट्स कोटा लौटेंगे।

पैरेंट्स व स्टूडेंट्स की लगातार मांग
मार्च में लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही कोटा कोचिंग से जुड़े स्टूडेंट्स ऑनलाइन क्लासेज ले रहे हैं। अब स्टूडेंट्स व पेरेन्ट्स लगातार क्लासरूम कोचिंग की मांग करने लगे हैं। इसे लेकर यहां के कोचिंग संस्थानों में लगातार फोन आ रहे हैं। स्टूडेंट्स क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू होने की जानकारी ले रहे हैं। पेरेन्ट्स भी कोटा आकर यहां बच्चों की पढ़ाई शुरू करवाने को लेकर चिंतित हैं।

कोचिंग व हॉस्टल्स में कोविड गाइडलाइन्स की पालना की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।
कोचिंग व हॉस्टल्स में कोविड गाइडलाइन्स की पालना की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।

लॉकडाउन के बावजूद श्रेष्ठ परिणाम
इंजीनियरिंग व मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षाओं में कोविड लॉकडाउन के बावजूद कोटा कोचिंग के परिणाम श्रेष्ठ रहे। नीट में कोटा के स्टूडेंट शोएब ने 720 में से 720 अंक प्राप्त कर आल इंडिया रैंक-1 प्राप्त की। इसके अलावा टॉप 100 में भी करीब 40 स्टूडेंट्स रहे। इसी तरह इंजीनियरिंग में जेईई-एडवांस्ड में कोटा के स्टूडेंट्स ने बेहतर परिणाम दिए। एआईआर-3 व 4 के साथ टॉप 100 में 35 से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स रहे।

कोचिंग व हॉस्टल्स में तैयारियां
राज्य सरकार के संकेत और स्टूडेंट्स के कोटा लौटने का दौर शुरू होने के साथ ही कोटा में कोचिंग व हॉस्टल्स में कोविड गाइडलाइन्स की पालना की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। कोचिंग संस्थानों में स्टूडेंट्स में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनेटाइजेशन, मास्क के साथ-साथ हॉस्टल्स के एक एरिया को आइसोलेशन एरिया बनाया जा रहा है। शहर की कुछ कोचिंग संस्थानों में शुरू किए जा रहे डाउट काउंटर्स के दौरान भी ये सभी सावधानियां बरती जा रही हैं। इसी तरह हॉस्टल्स में भी मैस में स्टूडेंट्स की भीड़ नहीं लगे इसकी तैयारियां हैं।

सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद दी जा रही एंट्री।
सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद दी जा रही एंट्री।

कोटा में है कोविड-फ्री माहौल
कोटा में कोविड-फ्री माहौल दिया जा सकता है। यहां कोचिंग संस्थान शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में है। इन क्षेत्रों में आमजन की आवाजाही कम है। इसके अलावा हॉस्टल्स में बच्चों को होम आइसोलेशन की तर्ज पर अलग-अलग रखा जाता है। शौचालय सुविधाएं अलग होती हैं। बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखने के लिए कोटा कोचिंग संस्थानों में पर्याप्त मेडिकल सपोर्ट स्टाफ भी है।

कोटा में क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू करने को लेकर तैयारियां की जा रही है। हमारे लिए स्टूडेंट्स का स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा पहले है। डाउट काउंटर्स संचालित हो रहे हैं। उसमें पूरी तरह से इसका ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेन्ट्स की लगातार इनक्वायरी आ रही है, सरकार के जो निर्देश होंगे, उसी के अनुरूप कक्षाएं संचालित की जाएंगी। - नवीन माहेश्वरी, निदेशक, एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट

क्लासरूम कोचिंग के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। हमारा पूरा प्रयास है कि सरकार की गाइड लाइन्स के अनुसार ही पढ़ाई हो, स्टूडेंट्स को स्वस्थ वातावरण मिले। स्टूडेंट्स लगातार पूछ रहे हैं कि क्लासेज कब से शुरू होगी, अभिभावकों के भी फोन आ रहे हैं। - आयुष गोयल, एचओडी मैथ्स, रिलायबल इंस्टीट्यूट, कोटा

कोविड गाइडलाइन्स के तहत उनके लिए प्रबंध भी किए जा रहे हैं। हॉस्टल्स में सेनेटाइजेशन, मास्क, आइसोलेशन स्पेस की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि स्टूडेंट्स यहां पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ रहकर पढ़ाई करें, उन्हें कोविड-फ्री माहौल मिले। - शिवम अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष, कोटा चम्बल हॉस्टल्स एसोसिएशन, कोटा

स्टूडेंट्स के भविष्य और लगातार की जा रही मांग को देखते हुए अब लग रहा है कि क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू कर दी जाएगी। हमने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। स्टूडेंट्स के स्वास्थ्य के लिए हर प्रयास कोटा कोचिंग द्वारा किए जाएंगे। - नितिन विजय, निदेशक, मोशन एजुकेशन

कोटा में क्लासेज जल्द शुरू होनी चाहिए। मैंने कई बार कोटा बात की और अब बच्चे को भेज दिया है, क्योंकि उसे क्लासरूम कोचिंग की बहुत जरूरत है और इसके लिए जल्द अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। - गोपाल कुमार, गौरखपुर, बिहार

ऑनलाइन क्लासेज इतनी इफेक्टिव नहीं होती, जितनी क्लासरूम कोचिंग होती है, ऐसे में हमें क्लासरूम कोचिंग की ज्यादा जरूरत है। जल्द से जल्द क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू होने चाहिए ताकि हमारी पढ़ाई ठीक से शुरू हो सके। - राजीव कुलश्रेष्ठ, छत्तीसगढ़

पिछले छह-सात महीने से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है, लेकिन अब क्लासरूम कोचिंग जरूरी है, नही ंतो पिछड़ जाएंगे। क्योंकि क्लासरूम में फैकल्टीज से सीधे बातचीत होती है और समझ में भी ज्यादा आता है। मैं तो कोटा आ गया हूं। जल्द क्लासेज शुरू होनी चाहिए। - मनीष बंसल, झांसी, मध्यप्रदेश

लॉकडाउन में घर आ गया था। इसके बाद ऑनलाइन ही पढ़ रहा हूं लेकिन संतुष्ट नहीं हूं। समय निकलता जा रहा है, अब जल्द से जल्द कोटा में कोचिंग क्लासेज शुरू होनी चाहिए, क्योंकि अगली परीक्षा की तैयारी का समय कम रह गया है। - रविप्रकाश, कानपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश

