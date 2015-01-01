पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना व लॉकडाउन का साइड इफेक्ट:बढ़े दामों के कारण लक्ष्मी पूजन से गायब हो सकता हैं कमल का फूल, कीमत 20 रुपए से 150 तक पहुंची

कोटा3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लम्बे समय तक ट्रेन बन्द रहने व बाहर से माल नही आने के कारण भावों में तेजी है।
  • गेंदा 150 व गुलाब के भाव भी 300 रुपए किलो तक जा पहुंचे

कोरोना के चलते पहले ही पटाखे व कई प्रकार की मावे की मिठाइयों बाजार से गायब है। इस बीच पूजा में काम आने वस्तुओं के बढ़े दामों ने भी इस बार दिवाली की रंगत फीकी कर दी है। इस बार की दिवाली में मंदी का असर देखा जा रहा है। दिवाली की दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन में रखा जाने वाला कमल का फूल 10 गुना रेट पर बाजार में मिल रहा है।

फूल माला विक्रेता बबलू सुमन ने बताया कि इस बार दिवाली 1 माह लेट है। तालाब से कमल खिल गया है। इस कारण जयपुर से भी 120 रुपये का कमल का फूल आ रहा है। पहले 10 से 20 रुपये में मिलने वाला कमल का फूल इस बार बाजार में 150 रुपये का मिल रहा है। वही, गेंदा 150 व गुलाब के भाव भी 300 रुपए किलो तक जा पहुंचे हैं। इस कारण आमजन 10 माला की जगह 6 व 5 माला की जगह 2 मालाएं ही खरीद रहे है।

लम्बे समय तक ट्रेन बन्द रहने व बाहर से माल नही आने के कारण भावों में तेजी है। इस कारण इस बार धंधा भी मंदा है। छोटी माला की रेट भी कम से कम 20 रुपये से शुरू है।

