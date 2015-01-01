पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा में हुआ उच्च तकनीकी स्तर का ऑपरेशन:मरीज की चमड़ी को सुन्न करके 6 एमएम के चीरे से डिस्क को निकाला

कोटा9 मिनट पहले
कालूराम को लगभग दो माह से कमर में दर्द ओर दाएं पैर में दर्द की वजह से चलने फिरने में परेशानी महसूस हो रही थी।
  • डॉ एस एन गौतम ने बताया कि संभवतः राजस्थान के सरकारी चिकित्सालय में पहली बार ऐसा ऑपरेशन हुआ

मेडिकल कॉलेज कोटा के न्यूरोसर्जरी विभाग में उच्च तकनीकी स्तर का ऑपरेशन हुआ है। मरीज को बिना बेहोश किए, केवल चमड़ी को सुन्न करके एंडोस्कोप डालकर डिस्क (कमर के छल्ले) को निकाला गया। खासबात यह रही कि मरीज चलते हुए ऑपरेशन के लिए आया। ऑपरेशन के दौरान बात करता रहा। ऑपरेशन के बाद चलते हुए बाहर गया।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में सह आचार्य एवं विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ एस एन गौतम ने बताया कि संभवतः राजस्थान के सरकारी चिकित्सालय में पहली बार ऐसा ऑपरेशन हुआ है। गौतम ने बताया कि बूंदी के हिंडोली निवासी 22 वर्षीय कालूराम को लगभग दो माह से कमर में दर्द ओर दाएं पैर में दर्द की वजह से चलने फिरने में परेशानी महसूस हो रही थी। उसकी एमआरआई करवाने पर उसके 'लंबर डिस्क' का खिसक कर नस पर दबाव होना पाया गया। इस पर मरीज़ की सहमति से ऑपरेशन करने का निर्णय किया गया।

सिर्फ 6 एमएम का चीरा लगाया गया।
सिर्फ 6 एमएम का चीरा लगाया गया।

मरीज़ का सबसे उन्नत तकनीक ट्रान्सफोरामिनल एंडोस्कोपिक सुचरलेस सर्जरी द्वारा केवल छ एमएम के चीरे से डिस्क को निकालकर नस पर से दबाव हटाया गया। इसमें सबसे ख़ास बात यह रही की मरीज़ को ऑपरेशन के दौरान बेहोश नहीं करके, केवल चीरे की जगह को ही लोकल एनेस्थेसिया देकर सुन्न किया गया।

