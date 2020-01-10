पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:कोटा, जयपुर व जोधपुर निगम चुनाव के लिए 31 मार्च तक का समय मांगा

कोटा13 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव ज्यादा होने के चलते हाईकोर्ट में अर्जी दायर कर जयपुर, जोधपुर व कोटा की छह नगर निगमों के चुनाव करवाने के लिए 31 मार्च 2021 तक का समय मांगा है। राज्य सरकार की इस अर्जी पर जल्द सुनवाई होने की संभावना है।

इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट ने 22 जुलाई के आदेश से राज्य सरकार व चुनाव आयोग को जयपुर सहित जोधपुर व कोटा की छह नगर निगमों के चुनाव करवाने के लिए 31 अक्टूबर तक का समय दिया था। राज्य सरकार ने अर्जी में कहा है कि कोविड: 19 का संक्रमण ज्यादा फैल रहा है।

इस दौरान नगर निगमों के चुनाव करवाए जाने से प्रचार व ईवीएम के उपयाेग के दौरान भीड़ एकत्रित होगी जिससे संक्रमण की आशंका रहेगी। इसलिए जयपुर, जाेधपुर व कोटा की छह नगर निगमाें के चुनाव करवाने के लिए 31 मार्च 2021 तक का समय दिया जाए।

