बदमाशो की करतूत:घर के बाहर खड़े वाहन,ठेला व कूलर में लगाई आग, मामले की जांच में जुटी पुलिस

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
बाइक,ठेला व कूलर जलकर राख

कोटा में महावीर नगर थाना क्षेत्र के वीर सावरकर नगर इलाके में भी अज्ञात बदमाश, घर के बाहर खड़े वाहनों को आग लगाकर फरार हो गए। अल सुबह हुई घटना से इलाके में हडकंप मच गया। आग से घर के बाहर रखी बाइक,ठेला व कूलर जलकर राख हो गए। सूचना पाकर महावीर नगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची ओर घटना की जानकारी ली। पीड़ित ने थाने में शिकायत दी है।

पीड़ित गोपाल ने बताया कि घटना तड़के 3-4 बजे के बीच की है। सुबह जब उसने देखा तो आसपास की बाइक और ठेले पूरी तरह जलने से नष्ट हो चुके थे। जिसकी सूचना उन्होंने महावीर नगर थाना पुलिस को दी। किसी सिरफिरे बदमाश ने घर के बाहर खड़ी गाड़ियों में आग लगाने की घटना को अंजाम दिया है । पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसका नया ठेला था जो उसने हाल ही में नया खरीदा था, वो पूरी तरह जलकर खाक हो चुका है। इधर घटना के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। आसपास के सीसीटीवी भी खंगाले जा रहे है,लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।पुलिस फिलहाल आपसी विवाद का मामला बता रही है।

