पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोटा में लाठीचार्ज:जांच टीम ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओंं और अधिकारियों के बयान लिए, और अधिकारियों के होंगे बयान

कोटा23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटा। मेयर चुनाव में लाठीचार्ज की जांच करने जयपुर से कोटा पहुंची जांच टीम।
  • संभागीय आयुक्त के सी मीणा, जिला कलक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौर सहित कई अधिकारी मौजूद रहे

निगम मेयर चुनावों में हुए लाठीचार्ज की जांच के लिए कोटा पहुंची टीम ने बुधवार सुबह पीड़ितों व कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के बयान लिए। साथ ही सर्किट हाउस में अफसरों से बयान लिए। इस दौरान कोटा संभागीय आयुक्त के सी मीणा, जिला कलक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौर, डीआईजी रवि दत्त गौड़, एसपी गौरव यादव, एडिशनल एसपी प्रवीण जैन, राजेश मील भी मौजूद थे।

गृह सचिव एनएल मीणा ने बताया कि उन्होंने देर रात अस्पताल में भर्ती कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता से मुलाकात की और फिर आज घटना से जुड़े सभी वीडियो देखें हैं, लाठीचार्ज के दौरान ड्यूटी पर तैनात सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों के बयान लिए। अब तक कि जांच में सामने आया है कि घटना के समय जिस बस में पार्षद थे, उसके पास काफी भीड़ जमा थी।

जांच में यह आया सामने
भीड़ में काफी आक्रोश था और कुछ पत्थर भी बस पर फेंके गए थे। जो वीडियो में साफ देखे जा सकते हैं और तभी भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। गृह सचिव मीणा ने बताया कि अभी और अधिकारियों के बयान लिए जाने हैं जिसके बाद जांच रिपोर्ट राज्य सरकार को सौंप दी जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि लाठीचार्ज की घटना के बाद राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर देर रात कोटा पहुंचे राज्य के गृह सचिव एनएल मीणा ने पहले एमबीएस अस्पताल पहुंच कर घायलों से मुलाकात कर उनके हालात जाने थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब एक्टिव केस 5 लाख से कम; पिछली बार 7 दिन में एक लाख मरीज कम हुए थे, इस बार 12 दिन लगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें