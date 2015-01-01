पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर की जंग:कोटा उत्तर में आसान, दक्षिण में घमासान; मेयर के पद के लिए फैसले का दिन आज

कोटा25 मिनट पहले
कोटा दक्षिण में जादुई आंकड़ा छूने के लिए कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने कमान संभाली
  • टिकट कटने से नाराज चल रहे बीजेपी के बागी निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल द्वारा पत्ते नही खोलने से असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई

कोटा नगर निगम चुनाव में मेयर पद के दोनो दलों के दिग्गज नेताओँ ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। कोटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस के पास पूर्ण बहुमत है। इसलिए कोटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस की राह आसान है। जबकि कोटा दक्षिण में मेयर पद के चुनाव के किये घमासान छिड़ा हुआ है। दोनों ही दल बहुमत के जादुई आंकड़े 41 से दूर है। टिकट कटने से नाराज चल रहे बीजेपी के बागी निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल द्वारा पत्ते नही खोलने से असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

कोटा दक्षिण में जादुई आंकड़ा छूने के लिए कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने कमान संभाली है। जबकि बीजेपी की ओर से विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के उपनेता व निगम चुनाव के कोटा जिला समन्वयक राजेन्द्र राठौड़ ने स्थानीय विधायकों व नेताओ के साथ मोर्चा संभाल रखा है। कोटा दक्षिण में मेयर पद का चुनाव दोनो दलों के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल बन गया है। सियासत के खेल में दोनों दलों की ओर से कई तरह के दांव पेंच आजमाए गए है। अब किस्मत किसका साथ देती है ये दोपहर 2 बजे बाद साफ हो जाएगा।

सबसे पहले बात कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम की तो दक्षिण में कुल 80 सीट है। बहुमत के 41 के जादुई आंकड़े की जरूरत है। यहाँ विवेक राजवंशी V/S राजीव अग्रवाल के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है।

भाजपा-40
भाजपा को कोटा दक्षिण नगर निकाय चुनाव में 36 सीट मिली। 4 निर्दलीय पार्षद उनके बाड़ेबंदी में बताए गए है। कोटा दक्षिण में बीजेपी की ओर से विवेक राजवंशी मैदान में है। लम्बे राजनीतिक अनुभव की वजह से उनके विरोधी खेमे में भी मजबूत सम्बंध है। राजवंशी के लिए बीजेपी के अलावा पर्दे के पीछे से एक मजबूत टीम काम कर रही है।जो असन्तुष्ट पार्षदों से ऐनकेन प्रकार से सम्पर्क साध रही है। उन्हें क्रॉस वोटिंग के सहारे 42 से 43 पार्षदों के समर्थन की उम्मीद है।

कांग्रेस-39
कांग्रेस ने कोटा दक्षिण नगर निकाय चुनाव में उम्मीद से ज्यादा 36 सीट मिली है। 3 निर्दलीय कांग्रेस खेमे में है। कोट दक्षिण में कांग्रेस की राजीव अग्रवाल चुनावी मैदान में है। राजीव पहली बार पार्षद बने है। राजीव के लिए यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने खुद कमान संभाले हुए है। कांग्रेस को उम्मीद है कि मतदान के समय उन्हें 44 पार्षदों के वोट मिलेगा।

अब बात कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम की तो, उत्तर में कुल 70 सीट है। बहुमत के लिए 36 के जादुई आंकड़े की जरूरत है। यहाँ मंजू मेहरा V/S संतोष बैरवा के बीच मुकाबला है।

कांग्रेस-47
कांग्रेस को कोटा उत्तर नगर निकाय चुनाव में 47 सीट मिली है। जो जादुई आंकड़े 36 से कई ज्यादा है। कुछ निर्दलीय पार्षद भी कांग्रेस के साथ है। कांग्रेस ने कोटा उत्तर से मंजू मेहरा का मैदान में उतारा है। सियासी समीकरण के हिसाब से कांग्रेस आसानी से मेयर की सीट हासिल कर लेगी। यही वजह है कि कांग्रेस के उत्तर के पार्षद खुले में घूम रहे है। उन्हें बाड़ेबंदी से मुक्त रखा गया है।

भाजपा -14
भाजा को कोटा उत्तर में मात्र 14 सीट ही मिली है। उसके बावजूद बीजेपी ने संतोष बैरवा को मेयर पद के लिए चुनावी जंग में उतारा है। यहाँ 9 निर्दलीय अगर बीजेपी के पक्ष में वोट भी कर दे,फिर भी बीजेपी जादुई आंकड़े तक नही पहुच सकती। यही वजह है कि कोटा उत्तर में मेयर का पद जितने के लिए बीजेपी की ओर से किसी भी तरह की कोशिशें नही की गई। बीजेपी ,कोंग्रेस में बगावत होने की आस लगाए बैठी है।

ये रहेगी व्यवस्था

  • नगर निगम चुनाव के मद्देनजर सीएडी सर्किल से रावतभाटा की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग, नगर निगम भवन से शक्ति नगर की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग तथा चम्बल गार्डन से सीएडी सर्किल की ओर आने वाले मार्ग पर बैरीकेट रहेगा, आम नागरिकों का अनावश्यक आवागमन प्रतिबन्धित रहेगा।
  • कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम में महापौर की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के लिए नगर निगम के गेट संख्या 4 से प्रवेश करना होगा। मतदान प्रक्रिया ब्लॉक-ए में प्रथम मंजिल पर बने सभागार में सम्पन्न होगी।
  • कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम में महापौर की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के लिए नगर निगम के गेट संख्या 2 से प्रवेश करना होगा। मतदान प्रक्रिया ब्लॉक-बी में बने मुख्य सभागार के समीप कक्ष में सम्पन्न होगी।
  • नगर निगम के मुख्य द्वार से आगे मोबाइल एवं इलैक्ट्रोनिक उपकरण ले जाना प्रतिबन्धित रहेगा।
  • निर्वाचन के दौरान नगर निगम परिसर में किसी भी प्रकार के ज्वलनशील पदार्थ, बीडी, सिगरेट, तम्बाकू उत्पादों के ले जाने पर प्रतिबन्ध होगा।
