हथियार तस्कर गिरफ्तार:कोटा में हिस्ट्रीशीटर से 2 लोडेड पिस्टल, 2 देशी कट्टे बरामद, बदला लेने की फिराक में खरीदे थे हथियार

कोटा35 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने हथियार बरामद किए
  • किशोरपुरा थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है सिराज उर्फ चिग्गा

शहर में पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए एक हथियार तस्कर बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने उसके पास से 2 लोडेड पिस्टल मय कारतूस, 2 देशी कट्टे व तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए है। आरोपी हिस्ट्रीशीटर सिराज अहमद उर्फ चिग्गा 34 साल, साजिदेहड़ा थाना किशोरपुरा का निवासी है। इसके खिलाफ 16 प्रकरण दर्ज है। इसके खिलाफ चोरी,लूट, डकैती, मारपीट, बलवा, चौथ वसूली व हत्या के प्रयास के कई मामले दर्ज है।

हथियार तस्करी के नेटवर्क का पता लगाने में जुटी पुलिस

सिटी एसपी डॉ. विकास पाठक ने बताया कि मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत शहर ने टीम का गठन किया गया है। गश्त के दौरान मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक व्यक्ति प्रताप कॉलोनी चौराहे पर बाइक लेकर खड़ा है। जो कोई हथियार बेचने की फिराक में है। टीम ने मौके पर जाकर देखा तो सिराज उर्फ चिग्गा बाइक पर बैठा हुआ मिला। टीम ने घेराबंदी कर उसे पकड़ा। तलाशी में उसके पास से हथियार बरामद हुए। पूछताछ में चिग्गा ने ये हथियार कोटा व झालावाड़ से खरीदना बताया।

चिग्गा ने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले किशोरपूरा थाना इलाके में उसके भाई फिरोज बेंडा का झगड़ा हुआ था। झमू चांदी वाला व लोकेश तेली ने जान से मारने के लिए गोली चलाई थी। घटना में फिरोज गया व गोली उसके पैर में लगी। चिग्गा ने बताया कि इसी घटना का बदला लेने के लिए ये हथियार खरीदे है। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपी से हथियार तस्करी के नेटवर्क का पता लगाने के लिए पूछताछ में जुटी है।

