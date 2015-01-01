पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Kota, Rajasthan,After A Year Of Visiting Ministers And Officers, The Situation Remains The Same, The Work Is Not Done On The Announcements, The Medical Minister Resigns

मौतों के बाद सियासतबाजी:उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने जेके लोन अधीक्षक के हाथ जोड़े, कहा- भगवान के लिए अस्पताल की स्थिति सुधारो

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
कोटा में जेके लोन अस्पताल में निरीक्षण के दौरान अधीक्षक के हाथ जोड़ते उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़।

कोटा में बच्चों के अस्पताल जेके लोन में 8 घंटे में 9 नवजात की मौत के बाद सियासत तेज हो गई है। शनिवार को भाजपा का 4 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल जेके लोन अस्पताल पहुंचा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में विधानसभा उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष और पूर्व चिकित्सा मंत्री राजेंद्र राठौड़, दौसा सांसद जसकौर मीणा, विधायक मदन दिलावर और संदीप शर्मा शामिल हैं।

प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया और हालात जाने। चिकित्सा अधिकारियों से पूरे मामले में फीडबैक लिया। टीम को PICU के बाहर गंदगी मिली। इस पर राठौड़ ने अधीक्षक से पूछा ये लीकेज क्यो हो रही है। उन्होंने NICU में बच्चों का रिकॉर्ड भी खंगाला।

अधीक्षक के हाथ जोड़े
अस्पताल के अधीक्षक कक्ष में अधिकारियों से चर्चा करते उन्होंने कहा कि 4 यूनिट पर 1 एसोसिएट्स प्रोफेसर है। ये सही नही हैं। राठौड़ ने अधीक्षक डॉ. सीएस दुलारा के हाथ जोड़ते हुए कहा कि अधीक्षक साहब ये सब हमारे परिवार के बच्चे है। भगवान ने लिए स्थिति सुधारिए।

मीडिया से बातचीत में राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने कहा कि 10 दिसम्बर को 12 मौत हुई। जबकि 11 दिसम्बर को 5 बच्चों ने दम तोड़ा। 1 साल के बाद वही मुद्दे सामने हैं। जबकि मंत्रियों से लेकर अधिकारियों ने दौरे किए थे। चिकित्सक भी लगाए गए। लेकिन उन्हें रोका नही गया। MCI के नियमानुसार स्टाफ कम है। अस्पताल में घोषणाओं पर काम नही हुआ। तीमारदारों की सुनवाई नही होती। सरकार जिम्मेदार है। चिकित्सा मंत्री को इस्तीफा देना चाहिए।

सांसद जसकौर मीणा ने कहा कि लेबर रूम में गंदगी है। जो हाल पहले थे वही अभी है। लेबर रूम के वार्ड में 14 नंबर बेड पर एक बच्चा 4 घंटे से रो रहा है। परिजन गुहार कर रहे हैं। सुनवाई नही हो रही। मीणा ने कहा कि ब्रॉडडेड 3 नवजातों की मौत कैसे हुई? दूध फेफड़ों में कैसे गया। बेड नंबर 3 पर जच्चा- बच्चा को संभाला नही गया। बाथरूम की सफाई नही हो रही। सीलन हो रही है जो सालभर पहले भी थी। लेबर रूम में कई उपकरणों पर जंग लगे हैं।

इस पूरे मामले में कांग्रेस की तरफ से भाजपा पर राजनीति के आरोप पर मीणा ने कहा कि बच्चे मरते रहेंगे तो, हम चुप नही रहेंगे। एक नहीं, सौ बार राजनीति करेंगे।

