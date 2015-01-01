पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेईई-मेंस 2021:आज शाम परीक्षा तिथियों की होगी घोषणा, मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

कोटा43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी
  • कल जेईई-मेंस का इनफॉरमेशन बुलेटिन वेबसाइट से हटाने से विद्यार्थी पशोपेश में थे

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी द्वारा जेईई मेंस-2021 के जारी किए गए इंफॉर्मेशन-बुलेटिन को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट से हटा लेनें की प्रक्रिया ने इंजीनियरिंग-एसपाईरेंट्स को असमंजस की स्थिति में डाल दिया है। विद्यार्थियों के मन में परीक्षा तिथियों,परीक्षा पैटर्न तथा पाठ्यक्रम को लेकर कई प्रकार के संदेह होने लगे हैं। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने ट्वीट कर शाम 6 बजे तक परीक्षा तिथि घोषित करने की बात कही है। देव शर्मा ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को अनावश्यक तनाव लेने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। क्योंकि मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने गत 10-दिसंबर को आयोजित वेबीनार के तहत यह स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि सभी परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए सभी निर्णय विद्यार्थी हित में ही लिए जाएंगे।

देव शर्मा ने बताया कि उस वेबीनार के दौरान ही यह स्पष्ट संकेत भी मिल गया था कि जेईई-मेंस-2021 की परीक्षा का आयोजन वर्ष में चार बार होगा। विभिन्न राज्य बोर्डों द्वारा पाठ्यक्रम के संबंध में लिए गए भिन्न-भिन्न निर्णयों से निजात पाने के लिए भी परीक्षा-पैटर्न में प्रश्नों के मध्य 'चॉइस' की स्पष्ट जानकारी भी उस वेबीनार के दौरान दे दी गई थी।

देव शर्मा ने बताया कि आईआईटी, एनआईटी, ट्रिपल-आईटी तथा सेंट्रली-फंडेड टेक्निकल इंस्टिट्यूट में प्रवेश के लिए वर्ष-2020 में न्यूनतम पात्रता प्रतिशत की शर्त हटा ली गई थी। शिक्षा क्षेत्र से जुड़े सभी व्यक्तियों एवं संस्थाओं को ऐसा महसूस हो रहा था कि वर्ष-2021 के लिए भी कोविड-19 के कारण आपात परिस्थितियों के चलते शायद 12वीं बोर्ड में न्यूनतम पात्रता-प्रतिशत की शर्त हटा ली जाए। पर 15-दिसंबर को जारी किए गए इंफॉर्मेशन बुलेटिन के अनुसार नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने संभावनाओं के ठीक विपरीत निर्णय लिया था।

देव शर्मा ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के कारण शैक्षणिक-सत्र-2020-21 में 1-दिन भी 'फिजिकल-क्लासेस' का आयोजन नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसी स्थिति में ग्रामीण अंचल के कई विद्यार्थियों के लिए न्यूनतम प्रवेश पात्रता प्रतिशत एक बड़ी परेशानी का सबब हो सकता है। क्योंकि इन सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में इंटरनेट-कनेक्टिविटी निश्चित तौर पर एक समस्या है फलस्वरूप इन विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन-क्लासेस की सुविधा प्राप्त नहीं हो पाती है। ऐसी स्थिति में उपरोक्त विद्यार्थियों के हित में निर्णय लेते हुए शायद न्यूनतम प्रवेश पात्रता की शर्त को हटा लिया जाए।

उपरोक्त प्रवेश-पात्रता की शर्तों में परिवर्तन भी इंफॉर्मेशन-बुलेटिन को वेबसाइट से हटाने का एक कारण हो सकता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि न्यूनतम प्रवेश पात्रता प्रतिशत की शर्त के अनुसार जनरल एवं ओबीसी कैटेगरी के विद्यार्थियों 12वीं बोर्ड में न्यूनतम 75%-एग्रीगेट तथा एससी एवं एसटी कैटेगरी के विद्यार्थियों हेतु 65%-एग्रीगेट अंक होना आवश्यक है।

