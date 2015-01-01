पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैंथर का हमला:बूंदी में पैंथर ने हमला कर 6 बकरियों का शिकार किया, वन विभाग ने इलाके में सर्चिंग शुरू की

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पैंथर ने हमला करके 6 बकरियों को शिकार बनाया। यह बकरियां खेत में बने हुए बाड़े में बंधी हुईं थी।

बूंदी के खेरुणा गांव में शनिवार रात पैंथर ने हमला करके 6 बकरियों को शिकार किया। यह बकरियां खेत के बाड़े में बंधी हुई थी। सुबह जब ग्रामीण पहुंचे तो घटना का पता चला। इसके बाद वन विभाग और पुलिस को सूचना दी। वन विभाग के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्हें बकरियों के बाड़े में पैंथर के पंजे के मार्क नजर आए। इसके बाद वन विभाग ने आसपास के इलाके में सर्चिंग शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही, ग्रामीणों को अकेले घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने और मवेशियों को बाहर न बांधने के लिए कहा है।

दरअसल, जिस इलाके में पैंथर ने बकरियों पर हमला किया वह क्षेत्र कालन्दा वन क्षेत्र के करीब है और मुकुंदरा टाइगर क्षेत्र से सटा हुआ है। वन विभाग ने पैंथर के हमले में मारी गई बकरियों का पोस्टमार्टम की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।

इलाके में रहने वाले वन्यजीव कार्यकर्ता पृथ्वी सिंह राजावत ने बताया संभवत: पैंथर शिकार के लिए आया था। जंगल के समीप खेत पर देर रात पैंथर ने बाड़े में बंधी बकरियों पर हमला कर दिया। इस इलाके में रास्ता नही है। पूरा क्षेत्र जंगल से घिरा है। इस क्षेत्र में 10-15 पैंथर होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। पहले भी टाइगर T-91 इसी क्षेत्र में रहा था। बाद में मुकन्दरा में चला गया। आबादी नही होने के कारण ये इलाका जल्द ही टाइगर रिजर्व बनने जा रहा है।

वहीं, नाका गुढ़ा नाथवतान के वनपाल जगदीश गोचर ने बताया कि पड़ताल में पैंथर के पगमार्क मिले हैं। इस क्षेत्र के 100 से 150 किलोमीटर तक चारों ओर जंगल हैं। यहां पानी के प्वाइंट बना रखे हैं। जहां पैंथर सहित अन्य जानवर पानी पीने आते हैं।

