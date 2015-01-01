पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाबांज महिला पुलिसकर्मी:कोटा में वक्त रहते महिला कम्युनिटी पुलिसकर्मी ने युवकों पर चाकू से वार करते हमलावर को पकड़ा

कोटा41 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात
  • राजीव गांधी नगर इलाक़े की घटना

शहर में चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं थमने का नाम नही ले रही है। बुधवार को एक ओर चाकूबाजी का मामला सामने आया है। गनीमत रही वक्त रहते जाँबाज़ महिला कम्युनिटी पुलिसकर्मी ( CPO) ने हमलावर को दबोच लिया। जाबांज दुर्गेश व सहयोगी सुरेश की वजह दो युवकों की जान बच गई। पुलिसकर्मी ने हमलावर को जवाहर नगर पुलिस थाने के हवाले किया।

जवाहर नगर थाना सीआई रामकिशन ने बताया कि हमलावर युवक विज्ञान नगर का निवासी है। वो 12 वीं का छात्र है। वो मंगलवार को अपने दोस्त के साथ चाय की थड़ी पर चाय पीने गया था। वहाँ बैठने की बात को लेकर दो युवक से उसकी कहासुनी हुई थी। बुधवार को राजीव गांधी नगर इलाके में उसने युवकों को देखा। वहां झगड़ा शुरू हो गया। उसने चाकू निकालकर युवकों पर हमले का प्रयास किया।

वक्त रहते महिला कम्युनिटी पुलिसकर्मी वहाँ पहुच गए। उन्होंने हमलावर के हाथ से चाकू छीन लिया। अचानक हुए इस घटनाक्रम के बाद वहा तमाशबीन की भीड़ लग गई। पुलिसकर्मी हमलावर को पकड़कर जवाहर नगर थाने लेकर आ गए। ये सारा घटनाक्रम वहा लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया।फिलहाल पीड़ित युवकों की ओर से थाने में शिकायत नही दी गई है। पीड़ित युवक कोचिंग में पढ़ने वाले बताए जा रहे है।

