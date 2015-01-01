पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन पर बोले केन्द्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल:कहा-कुछ राजनीतिक पार्टियों के बहकावे है ये आंदोलन, मौजूदा कृषि बिल डीएमके व कांग्रेस के घोषणा-पत्र का भी हिस्सा रहा

कोटा29 मिनट पहले
सर्किट हाउस में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल
  जनता को इन पार्टियों का दोगलापन समझ में आ रहा है-अर्जुन राम मेघवाल

कृषि बिल,किसानों को माल बेचने का अधिकार देता है। ये किसान हित में है। कुछ राजनीतिक पार्टियों के बहकावे में आकर आंदोलन किया जा रहा है। ये कहना है,केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल का। कोटा दौरे पर आए मंत्री अर्जुनराम ने सर्किट हाउस में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा साल 1990 से कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधार करने की कोशिश के प्रयास किये जाते रहे। तत्कालीन वीपी सिंह सरकार ,नरसिम्हा राव सरकार व अटल सरकार के समय प्रयास किये गए। यूपीए 1 में मनमोहन सरकार में मंत्री रहे शरद पवार भी इसके समर्थन में थे। लोकसभा चुनाव के समय डीएमके व कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र में इस शामिल किया था। जनता को इन पार्टियों का दोगलापन समझ में आ रहा हैं।

किसानों द्वारा बिल वापस लेने की मांग का जवाब देते हुए मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल ने कहा कि आंदोलनकारियों की डिमांड प्रैक्टिकल नही है। सरकार सुझाव मानने को तैयार है। लेकिन आंदोलनकारी बिल वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे है।एमएसपी बंद नही हो रहा। जारी रहेगा,कॉन्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग पहले से चल रही है पहले करार लिखित में नही होता था। अब लिखित में होने से किसानों को फायदा होगा। किसान संगठनों को बात समझ मे नही आ रही। कुछ राजनीति पार्टियां सुधार के खिलाफ रही है। हम लोगो से संवाद कर रहे है। जनता,मीडिया,किसान व पार्टियों को समझा रहे है। सरकार संशोधन के लिए तैयार है।

