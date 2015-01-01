पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाह रे सरकार:पिछले साल 48 घंटों में 10 बच्चों की मौत पर अधीक्षक को हटाया था, इस साल 8 घंटे में 9 बच्चों की मौत.... किसी पर नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल के मुताबिक इस बच्चे की मौत ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग के दौरान फेफड़ों में दूध जाने से हुई। -फाइल फोटो।
  • असली गुनाहगार कौन?...तीन दिन बाद भी किसी की जिम्मेदारी तय नही हुई।

जेके लोन अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। बच्चों की मौत के कारण तलाशे जा रहे हैं। गठित कमेटियां रोजाना अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर रही है। जयपुर से लेकर दिल्ली तक की टीम कोटा आकर मौत के कारणों का पता लगा रही है। लेकिन तीन दिन के बाद भी मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है, ना ही अभी तक किसी की जिम्मेदारी तय हुई है। जबकि पिछले साल दिसम्बर में हुई घटना के बाद बिना जांच के तत्कालीन अधीक्षक को जिम्मेदार मानते हुए तुरंत हटाया गया था।

पिछले साल 25 दिसम्बर के दिन 48 घंटों में 10 बच्चों की मौत का मामला सामने आया था। दिल्ली तक बच्चों की मौत की गूंज सुनाई दी थी। राज्य सरकार ने मौत के कारणों की जांच के लिए टीम को कोटा भेजा था। जयपुर से आई टीम, तत्कालीन अधीक्षक डॉक्टर एचएल मीणा को हटाने का फरमान भी साथ लाई थी।

इस साल 10 दिसंबर को 8 घंटे में 9 बच्चों की मौत का आंकड़ा सामने आया। CMO के निर्देश पर गठित टीम कोटा पहुंची। अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। अस्पताल के हालातों पर चिंता जताई। जांच कमेटी को कई खामियां नजर आई। लेकिन कार्रवाई के नाम पर अभी तक किसी की जिम्मेदारी तय नहीं की गई है। स्थिति यह है कि मौत के आंकड़े भी छुपाए जा रहे हैं। अस्पताल के हालातों के लिए न तो अधीक्षक को जिम्मेदार माना है, न ही शिशुरोग विभागाध्यक्ष को।

पहले ये बताए थे कारण

पिछले साल उपकरणों की खराबी को कारण बताया था। शिशुरोग विभागाध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अमृत लाल बैरवा ने खराब उपकरणों की लिस्ट मीडिया में लीक की थी। वार्षिक रखरखाव का कॉन्ट्रेक्ट नहीं होने पर अधीक्षक को जिम्मेदार बताया था। 3 जनवरी को कोटा आये चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने उपकरणों के वार्षिक रखरखाव कॉन्ट्रेक्ट व मरम्मत के लिए 1 करोड़ का बजट दिया था और अस्पताल में स्टाफ भी बढ़ाया गया था।

बजट के बाद भी नहीं सुधरे हालात

बजट के बाद भी हालात नही सुधरे, कई उपकरण खराब व कंडम स्थिति में है। पर मौत के कारण जरूर बदल गए। शुरुआती तौर पर स्टाफ की कमी व गम्भीर बीमारी को बच्चों की मौत का कारण बताया जा रहा है। जबकि जांच कमेटी सदस्य अस्पताल के हालातों पर चिंता जता रहे हैं।

मीडिया ने 8 घंटे में 9 बच्चों की मौत का खुलासा किया था। उसके बाद से ही अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने आंकड़े जारी करने पर सेंसरशिप लगा दी। कोई भी जिम्मेदार मुंह खोलने को तैयार नहीं है। जांच कमेटियां भी मौत के कारणों का पता लगा रही है। अभी तक सरकार का कोई भी जिम्मेदार मंत्री कोटा नही पहुंचा है। जबकि पिछले साल 48 घंटों में 10 बच्चों की मौत के बाद 3 जनवरी को चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा व मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास कोटा आये थे। 4 जनवरी को तत्कालीन उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट व तत्कालीन मंत्री रमेश मीणा ने पीड़ित परिवारों के घर जाकर मुलाकात की थी।

