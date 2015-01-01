पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota, Rajasthan,Medical Education Commissioner Boli Principal Sahab NICU's Bad Condition, Pipes Are Breaking, Infection Will Not Spread, Fall Ceiling Is Also Broken

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देर रात निरीक्षण में खुली पोल:चिकित्सा शिक्षा आयुक्त बोलीं- प्रिंसिपल साहब... NICU की बुरी हालत, पाइप टूट रहे, इंफेक्शन क्यों नही फैलेगा?

कोटा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
NICU के बाहर चिकित्सकों से चर्चा करते हुए जांच कमेटी सदस्य।
  • कमेटी के सदस्यों ने देर रात साढ़े 11 बजे जेके लोन अस्पताल में निरीक्षण किया

जेके लोन अस्पताल में 8 घंटे में 9 नवजात बच्चों की मौत के मामले की जांच के लिए CMO के निर्देश पर गठित टीम शुक्रवार को कोटा पहुंची। चिकित्सा शिक्षा आयुक्त शिवांगी स्वर्णकार ने नियोनेटल इंटेसिव केयर यूनिट (NICU) की स्थिति देख प्रिंसिपल को कहा कि NICU की बुरी हालत, पाइप टूटे हैं, इंफेक्शन क्यों नहीं फैलेगा? बाहर की फॉल सीलिंग भी टूटी हुई है। इस दौरान अस्पताल अधीक्षक, शिशुरोग विभागाध्यक्ष सहित कई चिकित्सक भी मौजूद रहे। गौरतलब है कि भास्कर ने एक दिन पहले ही NICU की हालत और वहां उपलब्ध संसाधनों के बारे में खबर प्रकाशित की थी।

शिवांग स्वर्णकार की अगुवाई में कमेटी के सदस्यों ने शुक्रवार देर रात साढ़े 11 बजे जेके लोन अस्पताल में निरीक्षण किया। करीब 1 घंटे तक अस्पताल में घूमकर हालातों का जायजा लिया और अव्यवस्थाओं पर नाराजगी जताई। निरीक्षण से पहले आयुक्त शिक्षा सचिव शिवांगी स्वर्णकार सहित कुल 3 सदस्य जांच कमेटी ने सर्किट हाउस में अधिकारियों से चर्चा की। मीटिंग में प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सहित मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल व अधीक्षक मौजूद रहे।

राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्ष आज आएंगी कोटा

इधर, राजस्थान राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्षा संगीता बेनीवाल भी शनिवार को कोटा आएंगी। वो जेके लोन अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं का जायजा लेंगी। 14 दिसम्बर को राज्य मानव अधिकार आयोग की टीम भी कोटा आएगी। सचिव बीएल मीणा व रजिस्ट्रार ओमी पुरोहित कोटा पहुंचकर जेके लोन अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करेंगे। टीम के सदस्य कलेक्टर, आईजी सहित अन्य चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक लेकर फीडबैक लेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें