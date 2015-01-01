पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजयुमो का विरोध:प्रदेश सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने पर भाजयुमो ने मनाया काला दिवस, काली पट्टी बांधकर कलेक्ट्री पर किया उपवास

कोटा24 मिनट पहले
कलेक्ट्री पर उपवास पर बैठे भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ता
  • भाजयुमो ने सरकार को हर मोर्चे पर बताया विफल

कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर भारतीय युवा मोर्चा ने काला दिवस मनाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया है। जिलाध्यक्ष गिर्राज गौतम की अगुवाई में युवा मोर्चा कलेक्ट्री पर धरने पर बैठे। कार्यकर्ताओ ने काली पट्टी बांधकर उपवास किया।

गिर्राज गौतम ने बताया कि प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था खराब है। चिकित्सा व्यवस्थाओं में भी सुधार नही हो रहा। बिजली की दामों में बढोत्तरी हो रही है। आमजन परेशान है। उसके बाद भी कांग्रेस नेता येन केन प्रकारेण अपनी सरकार बचाने में जुटे हुए है। सरकार ने दो साल के कार्यकाल में जनता की भलाई के लिए कुछ नही किया है। छोटे छोटे कार्यो के लिए जनता परेशान हो रही है। कोटा शहर में विकास के नाम पर जगह जगह गड्ढे खोद रखे है। जिस कारण राहगीरों को मुसीबतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कांग्रेस ने जनता से विश्वासघात किया है। जनता से झूठे वादे कर सत्ता हासिल की है। कोरोना काल मे जरूरत के वक्त प्रदेश की सरकार 5 सितारा होटलों में बंद हो गई थी। गौतम ने कहा सरकार का दो साल का कार्यकाल पूरी तरह से विफल रहा है।

